In this season of campaigning before the 2024 presidential election, it is vital to have the support of every teammate, including one's family, to make a strong impression on the public. Hunter Biden is the biggest example of the same. He’s always observed to be by his father’s side, offering him relentless and unwavering support. But, recently, he’s made headlines for something rather different, which has some wondering if it will put Biden's reelection campaign at risk.

As per reports by CNN, Hunter was allegedly indicted on Thursday by Special Council David Weiss in connection with illegally purchasing weapons, a gun, five years ago in 2018 while being under the influence. He was charged with three counts of lying when purchasing a firearm. As per the indictment, the president's son lied about his crack cocaine addiction when buying a Colt revolver in Delaware. The indictment stated that Hunter "provided a written statement on Form 4473 certifying he was not an unlawful user of, and addicted to, any stimulant, narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance, when in fact, as he knew, that statement was false and fictitious."

This is the very first time in US history that the Justice Department has charged the child of a current President before an election. Originally, the case involving Hunter was almost thrown out, given the fact that a prior deal was in the works with Weiss. At the time, the White House felt that any legal drama surrounding the president’s son would’ve been sorted out at this juncture. However, it appears that fate had other plans entirely. As per reports, there was another plea deal that Weiss’ council simply didn't oblige to. As soon as the deal fell apart, Hunter was set to face scrutiny in front of a federal judge.

Moreover, as per recent court filings, Hunter’s legal team received a summons on Thursday for him to be present in court without fail. This would be the first time in a long time that Hunter would appear for a formal hearing for the charges filed against him. However, details about the specifics of the time and place of it still remain unknown. According to sources, Hunter is currently in California sorting out details about how to proceed further with advice from his legal team. The source notes that information about a game plan for a 'self-surrender or initial appearance, including the date and location, still needs to be worked out.'

In an interview with CNN on Thursday, a representative of Hunter’s gifted legal team, named Abbe Lowell, said that this recent turn of events was majorly due to 'political pressure' and nothing more. In a conversation with Erin Burnett, Lowell mentioned that Republican politicians "have been pressuring this US attorney to do something to vindicate their political position. And guess what? They succeeded.”

In conclusion, the lawyer strongly defended his client’s actions in the past with this statement: “Hunter Biden possessing an unloaded gun for 11 days was not a threat to public safety, but a prosecutor, with all the power imaginable, bending to political pressure presents a grave threat to our system of justice.”

