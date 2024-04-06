Here's Why Jennifer Garner Wept in the Bathroom Following Her 'Felicity' Audition

Jennifer Garner recounts an audition for the show in which she was compelled to weep uncontrollably in the restroom as a result of the scene's intensity. In a recent interview for The Ringer's Dear Felicity podcast, she said, "I remember the audition. I remember going into the bathroom after because the scene was so emotional and I needed to cry. I needed to hide in the bathroom stall and finish the cry that I started in the audition because it was such a powerful scene."

Hannah Bibb, the ex-girlfriend of Noel Crane (portrayed by Garner's then-husband Scott Foley), was a guest appearance by Garner. On Thanksgiving, Noel severed ties with Hannah, his long-distance fiancée, after she disclosed that she had been associating with a man at her college. Garner was re-auditioned for the role by series co-creator J.J. Abrams; the two subsequently formed a professional rapport; Abrams ultimately cast Garner in the role of agent Sydney Bristow on Alias.

The role in Felicity paved the way for subsequent breakthrough performances on the big screen, including roles in Daredevil (2003), 13 Going on 30, and Pearl Harbor (2001). Sydney Bristow, a character she portrayed on the 2001-2006 television series Alias, was arguably her most renowned performance of that era. According to Us Weekly, Garner disclosed this week that she is questioning regarding a revival of the popular program. Garner lauded Abrams and co-creator Matt Reeves describing them as 'true directors' who assist 'you to the best version of whatever you show up with.' She said, "That was true in the audition process as well. After the first read, then I really was invested and was like, ‘Oh gosh, I really wanna do this.’"

Jennifer Garner is America’s mother….or maybe I would just really like her to be my mom sometimes or maybe like a beloved aunt, that I get to hang out with and make bad jokes with — A.C (@AdaCadava) July 8, 2022

Throughout its five seasons, her portrayal of the disguise-wearing, butt-kicking CIA agent Sydney Bristow on the ABC popular series in the early 2000s propelled her to stardom and garnered her multiple Emmy nominations. She subsequently appeared in the superhero film Daredevil in 2003 as the assassin Elektra Natchios and in her spin-off film Elektra two years later. However, now Garner has appeared in critically acclaimed family-friendly Netflix original films for the past three years—Yes Day, The Adam Project, and Family Switch—and announced this week via Deadline that she will star in the streaming giant's forthcoming holiday comedy Mrs. Claus.

Jennifer Garner is America’s mom and you cannot convince me otherwise. — man baby (@indianawesleyan) December 15, 2021

In contrast to the majority of her contemporaries who are preoccupied with enhancing their acting careers through red-carpet appearances or extravagant event attendance, Garner appears content to exist in a more relaxed sphere. She can be seen donning sweaters and mom jeans and posting an Instagram video of herself cleaning her cat's behind. Garner has consistently excelled in roles that required her to convey the friendliness and optimism of the character through her smile. Over the past decade, she has also utilized these attributes in her personal life. She was observed providing support to Ben Affleck during their estranged period in 2018, during which he was grappling with alcoholism.