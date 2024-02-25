Here Are 9 'America's Got Talent' Auditions That Took Everyone by Suprise

America's Got Talent's most jaw-dropping auditions.

America's Got Talent has witnessed some memorable auditions so far. Some acts made it to the finals, while others couldn't. People from across America shocked the judges, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Host Terry Crew and the viewers. However, there were some performances from the talent competition that stood out from the rest. From Top Face to Viktor Kee to Darci Lynne, these unbelievably extraordinary talents have made it to our list today; have a look.

1. Viktor Kee

Viktor Kee was an exceptional juggler who appeared in season 11 of America's Got Talent. Before he could impress judges with his talent, his look shocked everyone as he wore a leotard, which appeared as some anatomical modeling of the human muscular system. The Ukrainian-born mesmerized AGT judges and audiences by hypnotically juggling a set of balls. By the age of 11, Kee was dedicated to the art. He even joined the Professional Circus School in Kyiv.

2. Linkin' Bridge

Linkin' Bridge was a vocal group that also appeared in season 11 of America's Got Talent. They finished in the Bottom 5 of the Top 10, emerging as exceptional talent. The group hailed from Louisiana, and while Montre and China are cousins, they met the other two members, Big Rome, and Ekoe Alexandra, when they were teenagers. During the audition, they broke out into an acapella rendition of Over the Rainbow and mesmerized everyone- also making it to the finals.

3. Tape Face

The best of its lot, Tape Face, a mime from season 11 of America's Got Talent, gobsmacked everyone by his performance on the auditions. He pulled off the act with just two mittens worn to seem like puppets; he performed on Lionel Richie and Diana Ross' Endless Love. And, dare we say, what a splendid act. This was followed by another amusing act between the two lovers without any props or help. AGT judges couldn't help but buzz for him.

4. Darci Lynne

The then 12-year-old Darci didn't know the art form Ventriloquism that she was using to express herself, and finding her voice would land her at America's Got Talent. The little girl picked up the skill at the age of 10, was first introduced to the world in 2017, and even won season 12 of AGT. She mesmerized everybody with her rendition of George Gershwin's Summertime, combining her singing and ventriloquism talent. She earned a standing ovation and a golden buzzer.

5. Pasha and Aliona

Pasha and Aliona are among the few talents who can force your jaw to drop on the floor. Pasha, the Russian performer, did the act alone because his wife, with whom he always performed, missed her flight. And boy, did he pull the show! The artist killed it. He broke into his dance number, doing high kicks, twists, and twirls. Their creative work is also known as 'Pasha Aliona Duo-Dolls' and 'Mr. and Mrs. Romeros'. But, unfortunately, they were eliminated.

6. Aaralyn & Izzy

The brother-sister duo, Aaralyn and Izzy, appeared during the eighth season of America's Got Talent. Even before the kids could charm the judges with their talent, they were smitten by the adorable presence of a nine-year-old and a six-year-old. While the judges expected something "sweet," Aaralyn broke into an original heavy metal song titled Zombie Skin, howling and growling. Everybody was so surprised by their surprising act that Howard stern pressed the buzzer, and the duo reached the Vegas Round.

7. Courtney Hadwin

Courtney Hadwin was like every other teenager who was extremely nervous when she reached the stage of America's Got Talent. Noticeably shy and timid, the 13-year-old burst into a ball of electric energy as soon as the first note of Otis Redding's Hard to Handle played. The singer and dancer, who appeared in season 13 of AGT, strutted off the stage, giving a powerhouse performance rarely seen. She received a golden buzzer, of course, but was eliminated in the Preliminaries.

8. Kenichi Ebina

Kenichi Ebina, a solo self-taught dance performer, won the eighth season of America's Got Talent. A freestyle hip-hop dancer incorporated diversity into his performances, and it worked in favor of him. His audition for AGT didn't involve any high expectations, to start with, but soon, he broke the "image" judges and the audience had in their minds for the Japanese artist with his Matrix-inspired martial arts and hip-hop dance crossover. Expectedly, all the judges voted yes to him back then.

9. David and Leeman

Magicians David and Leeman graced America's Got Talent in season 9. They pulled off a brilliant but terrifying act when they showed their skills on Howie Mandel. He lost the ability to read for around twenty seconds, thanks to the magician duo David and Leeman. During their audition, they put Mandel through the pseudoscientific practice of Pressure Phrenology. The powerhouse magicians asked Mandel to come on stage and took away his comprehension skills by tapping some points on his head.