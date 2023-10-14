Harry Styles, the 29-year-old former One Direction heartthrob and solo musician, appears to have fallen head over heels for Taylor Russell, the 29-year-old Canadian actress, according to US Weekly's sources. The relationship is reportedly progressing at a fast pace, with Styles seeing a future with Russell.

Styles and Russell's romance began in June when they were photographed leaving London's White Cube art museum hand in hand. They have been inseparable since then, with the two participating on many occasions to demonstrate that, despite their hectic occupations, they prioritize each other's company.

According to the sources, Styles is indeed "head over heels" for Russell. The insider informed US Weekly, “Harry is head over heels for Taylor and loves spending as much time with her as he can, despite their busy schedules, they make time for each other as often as possible.”

Styles recently accompanied Russell to an afterparty for her play, The Effect, in London. Russell attended one of Styles' Love On Tour concerts in Vienna, Austria, which was a significant moment in their budding romance. TMZ obtained a video of Russell being led to a tent filled by staff employees, where she took her seat to watch the event.

Russell was seen in the audience as Styles took his final bow, joined by some of his closest pals. Russell was seen hand in hand with Glenne Azoff, who happens to be married to Styles' manager, Jeff Azoff, as they enjoyed the event in a TikTok video. Styles and Russell's growing relationship became apparent after they were photographed wandering around the streets of Vienna together the following day, per US Weekly.

The insider added, “Even though they’re both busy with their careers, they support one another any chance they get. Things are very serious, and Harry sees a future with Taylor.” The couple has not publicly confirmed their connection. Styles and Russell have been spotted together on coffee outings and strolling across London.

Russell recently shared her thoughts on love in an interview with The Face. She described love as her favorite "drug" and spoke passionately about the joyful sensation of being with someone you adore. She said, "I mean, love, a lot of the time, feels like a drug. You feel so insane. Being with the person all the time, you’d do anything for them. You’re like, ​‘I wanna have all of this stuff with you and I wanna do everything with you.’”

Before his growing romance with Russell, Styles and Olivia Wilde were a couple for about two years, until their breakup in November 2022, according to Page Six. Russell, on the other hand, was said to be dating Timothée Chalamet in 2022, following their co-starring performances in Bones and All. However, neither of them acknowledged or rejected these rumors.

