'Sister Wives' Fame Christine Brown Shows off Her Weight Loss on Date Night With Fiancé David Woolley

"Sister Wives" alumna Christine Brown and her fiancé David Woolley went on a date and it was magical! Brown was seen flaunting her major weight loss transformation in a beautiful green dress.

The reality show personality, who has been constantly shedding weight for several years, paired her dress with a simple gold clutch. The green dress accentuated her curves making Brown look effortlessly flawless. David took to Instagram and shared a pretty photograph of himself and Christine after their romantic dinner. "Club 33 was awesome last night with my lady! Special thanks to Sheri Dirden for the wonderful reservation," he captioned the post.

On May 6, a sunny Saturday, Christine took to her Instagram to share some lovely pictures of husband-to-be Woolley and daughters Ysabel Brown, 19, and Truely Brown, 12, as they all visited Disneyland together. "Photo bombs even in Disneyland LOL," Brown captioned the adorable picture of her family as they enjoyed their day out together.

In April 2023, the "Sister Wives" alumna finally got engaged to her boyfriend of four months, David Woolley. The news came after her split from Kody Brown, to whom she was married for 25 years. The TLC show personality opened up to PEOPLE about wanting to be in a monogamous relationship. "I want a partnership. I want a guy who actually loves me and wants to be with me intimately. The attraction needs to be there. There needs to be mutual chemistry. But I love the idea of a romantic relationship, eventually," Brown said. She added, "Adventurous would be great. Someone who just wants to try new things because now I'm into trying new things all the time. I just want to have fun all the time."

Woolley proposed to Brown in April when they were on a weekend getaway in Utah. "David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," she told PEOPLE about her fiancé. "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

"I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives," Brown gushed. She also took to Instagram to share the news of their engagement with fans. "We're engaged!" she captioned a charming photo of her and Woolley as they cuddled. "David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I'm so excited and just live in bliss every day!"

Brown showed off her ring in a separate Instagram photo carousel. The ring's detailed structure features three bands intertwined: one silver, one gold, and one black. Brown wrote, "We don't always get second chances in life, I'm blessed to have found mine. To have found my happily ever after. It's time to plan a wedding!!!"