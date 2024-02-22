Here's Why Fans Think Travis Barker's Remark About Alabama's Alleged Surgery is Problematic

Travis Barker, the renowned rockstar, has come under fire for a comment he made about his daughter Alabama Barker’s body in his 2015 memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums. Barker wrote in his memoir, “When we got home, I couldn’t believe I had a little girl. And when she was a baby, she had a crazy bubble butt. After all the s**t I had done to girls through my life, I knew I was cursed.”

The remark, considered by many as inappropriate, resurfaced as fans speculated whether 18-year-old Alabama had undergone plastic surgery. The debate was initiated after a recent bikini picture shared by the socialite accumulated attention on a Kardashian-dedicated Reddit board.

In the comment thread, fans speculated about potential surgeries Alabama may have had, specifically focusing on her breasts. The post was titled, "Thoughts: did she have surgery on her body?" As per The Sun, one user commented, "I suspect a breast [augmentation] at the very least - natural ones that size do NOT stay that lifted and perky in a tiny string bikini top with no extra support cups/thicker straps to reign them in..." Adding to the controversy, one Reddit user references a comment made by Barker in his memoir about Alabama’s physical features, which some perceived as inappropriate.

In the comment section of Alabam’s post, one fan commented, "This child has done a lot of cosmetic surgery at a very young age, I hope she doesn't overdo it! She looks good now!" However, Alabama was quick to respond to the accusations, claiming that she is natural, except for her lips. She asserted, "I really appreciate the love! I’m natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I’m naturally beautiful." As per People, this is not the first time Alabama has addressed comments about her appearance, Previously, she has spoken out against critics who reportedly referred to her as a ‘catfish’ due to weight gain caused by health issues.

In response to the backlash she exclaimed, “Paparazzi will purposely take pictures of you with your mouth open, middle of a sentence, and any ugly picture they can get of you just for views. I would love to see you guys getting random pictures of you taken of you when you’re leaving the grocery store, in the middle of a sentence, with your mouth wide open… and let’s see how beautiful you look. So, it would be very appreciated if you guys just keep your opinions to yourself. It’ll get you further in life.”

The controversy surrounding Alabama's appearance has sparked a broader conversation about body image, privacy, and social media etiquette. Some fans have criticized Barker for liking his daughter's revealing photos on social media, calling his actions inappropriate and gross. Others have expressed concern about the impact of public scrutiny on Alabama's mental health.