Here's Why Fans Speculate David Beckham's Company Paid $10M to His Alleged Mistress

Months after the shocking charges of infidelity against David Beckham that arose again last year, a new transaction made by the soccer superstar's firm is causing controversy. According to the records obtained by the Mirror, the top-paid director of DB Ventures received the highest salary; nevertheless, the firm chose not to disclose the identity of this individual. “I'm afraid we won't be disclosing who the highest-paid director is,” a spokesperson for the 48-year-old legend told the publication.

The payout must have gone to either David himself, Jamie Salter, or Nick Woodhouse, who are directors of the business along with the Manchester United legend. According to reports, the substantial payoff was five times greater than the total salary of the company's other twenty-three employees. The DRJB Holdings Limited empire, owned by David, is a "full-service global brand management operation," of which this is just one company.

The Things reported that there are speculations that the money could have possibly gone to his alleged mistress. Known for their strong marriage, David and Victoria Beckham went through a difficult time last year when old affair rumors emerged again. The allegations, which were first made public in 2004 by Rebecca Loos, David's former assistant, concerned a months-long extramarital affair. In the Beckham Netflix documentary, David refuted the affair; nevertheless, Loos broke her silence in a 2023 Daily Mail interview.

She stuck to her original allegations, saying, “He’s making himself the victim and making me look like the liar. He’s making me look like I’ve made up these horrible stories.” She added, “I’m the one that’s made Victoria suffer. Poor him. He’s had nothing to do with this, and it was so awful.”

Loos's interview caused significant tension in the marriage. Victoria encountered further difficulties since she was concerned about how their children would view the marriage in light of the circumstances. "The world was attacking us, and we were against each other,” Victoria told the cameras in the Netflix special. “Even in Madrid, we were together, but we didn't feel each other's support. I can't describe how it affected us. I have never been so unhappy in my life.”

“Victoria is everything to me,” David added in the documentary. “To see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters, and at that time we needed to fight for each other; we needed to fight for our family.”

Loos withdrew from the public eye after her interview in 2023. Loos' disappearance raised questions about whether the $10 million payment David made was to Loos, even in the lack of any hard proof. It was unclear if the payment was made to divert attention away from the adultery allegations or for some other reason.

