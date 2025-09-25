Here’s Why Angelina Jolie is ‘Definitely quitting’ the U.S. and It Has Nothing to Do With Brad Pitt?

According to RadarOnline.com, Angelina Jolie has warned friends that she is preparing to permanently leave the United States, citing that the country has changed beyond recognition and highlighting threats to her right to free speech.

The 50-year-old humanitarian and actress has often made references to her multinational family and career, implying that she would like to establish herself abroad. According to earlier reports, she wanted to leave America because of her acrimonious custody dispute with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

However, sources reportedly believe that Jolie’s decision stems from her dissatisfaction with what she perceives to be widening rifts in American culture following the Charlie Kirk shooting and Jimmy Kimmel’s dismissal from his program.

A source close to the actress claimed: “Angelina has been clear she wants out. For years, people assumed it was about Brad, but that isn’t the case anymore. She now feels the U.S. is turning into a place she no longer recognizes. This isn’t a spur-of-the-moment reaction – she has been weighing it up for some time.”

“She has spent decades living between countries. Angelina feels more at home abroad than she does in Los Angeles right now,” said another source.

“I love my country, but at this time, I don’t recognize my country,” she said. “I’ve always lived internationally, my family is international, my friends, my life… my worldview is equal, united, and international. Anything anywhere that divides or limits personal expressions and freedoms from anyone, I think, is very dangerous.”

When Jolie made a press appearance at the San Sebastián Film Festival in Spain to promote her new Alice Winocour drama couture, she immediately addressed the problem. According to some close to her, the remarks reveal a deeper disenchantment with society.

As Jolie has already mentioned, she has been bound to California in recent years due to her conflicts with Pitt, especially around custody of their six children. The two are still at odds over Jolie selling her share of their vineyard.

Her humanitarian efforts are in line with her present political position. Before being named Special Envoy, which she held for ten years, Jolie was a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees from 2001 to 2012.

Although she refrained from accusing either political party of causing America’s polarization in her remarks in Spain, she has often allied herself with progressive issues.