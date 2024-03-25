Here's What These 10 Famous Celebrities Think About Nepotism

Celebrity Take On Nepotism

As discussions around nepotism in Hollywood continue to evolve, recent events have brought the issue to the forefront like never before. Many individuals aspire to pursue careers similar to those of their parents, perpetuating strong family ties in certain industries, particularly entertainment. Numerous children of established figures in the industry have found themselves embroiled in the ongoing debate surrounding nepotism. Here, we present a list of 10 well-known Hollywood celebrities who are no strangers to the nepotism discussion.

1. Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson has shared her perspective on the ongoing discussion surrounding 'nepo' babies. During an interview with The Today Show, as reported by HuffPost, she was asked for her thoughts on the matter. Johnson said, “When that first started I found it to be incredibly annoying and boring.” She continued, “If you’re a journalist, then write about something else. That’s just lame. The opportunity to make fun of it I jumped at.” In this instance, she was referring to a sketch from her appearance on Saturday Night Live that humorously addressed the topic of nepo babies.

2. Emma Roberts

According to US Weekly, Emma Roberts emphasized that her success in Hollywood is driven by her talent rather than her relationship with Julia Roberts. She said, "A lot of people think that, and they talk about nepotism which I think is so ridiculous considering it's obviously not true; because I've auditioned for so many things and never gotten the part. Also, it's like, you know, maybe someone can get you one part, but they can't really get you ten parts." This serves as a timely reminder that the conversation around nepotism has been ongoing for quite some time.

3. Kate Hudson

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kate Hudson acknowledged the existence of nepotism but believes that hard work is what truly counts. She also noted that nepotism is more prevalent in industries beyond Hollywood. She said, “I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.” She added, “I actually think there are other industries where it’s [more common]. Maybe modeling? I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood. Sometimes I’ve been in business meetings where I’m like, wait, whose child is this? Like, this person knows nothing!"

4. Kaia Gerber

According to W Magazine, Kaia Gerber acknowledges that being Cindy Crawford's daughter has generally been advantageous for her. She said, “I won’t deny the privilege that I have. Even if it’s just the fact that I have a really great source of information and someone to give me great advice, that alone I feel very fortunate for.” She also confessed that Crawford played a role in introducing her to numerous industry contacts, many of whom she collaborated with later on. She added, "Yes, nepotism is prevalent, but I think if it actually was what people make it out to be, we'd see even more of it."

5. Elizabeth Olsen

As reported by Glamour, Elizabeth Olsen's upbringing alongside her famous sisters gave her a unique glimpse into the industry from a young age. She frequently accompanied the twins to film sets, allowing her to gain early exposure to the world of entertainment. She said, "I guess I understood what nepotism was like inherently as a 10-year-old. I don’t know if I knew the word, but there is some sort of association of not earning something that I think bothered me at a very young age. It had to do with my own insecurities, but I was 10. So I don’t know how much I processed, but I did think, ‘I’m going to be Elizabeth Chase when I become an actress.’”

6. Ben Stiller

PEOPLE reported that Ben Stiller, son of Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, weighed in on an online discussion about nepotism in Hollywood. In response to a tweet by Franklin Leonard sharing an article about the children of Hollywood stars collaborating on a short film, the actor and director remarked that everyone has their own path. He wrote, "Just speaking from experience, and I don't know any of them, I would bet they all have faced challenges. Different than those with no access to the industry. Show biz as we all know is pretty rough, and ultimately is a meritocracy."

7. Hopper Penn and Dylan Penn

Dylan Penn once said, “I can see being really pissed that I got this role, as someone else." This discussion arose following Sean Penn's direction of her in the 2021 drama Flag Day. Despite this, she emphasized that as a working actress, she has been auditioning tirelessly throughout her career. She said, "This is the business. It is about who you know. Always. Whether you're the son of Sean Penn or not," as reported by E! News. Hopper Penn, who entered the film industry with a role in Sean's movie The Last Face, shared that the discussion around nepotism didn't impact him. "I'm like, 'If you like it, cool. If you don't, great,'" he said.

8. Zoë Kravitz

In an interview, Zoë Kravitz, the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actor Lisa Bonet, spoke out in defense of being labeled a nepo baby. She confessed to having profound insecurity about whether her achievements as an actress were seen as less significant because of her parents' fame. According to The Independent, she said, “It's completely normal for people to be in the family business. It’s literally where last names came from. You were a blacksmith if your family was, like, the Black family." She added, "But I was incredibly privileged. I got an agent easily. I'm not going to pretend like it didn't help me get into the room. But I had to remember that I work hard, and as a child, I was putting on performances in my grandparents' house."

9. Lily-Rose Depp

Lily-Rose Depp addressed claims that her career received a boost solely due to her parents, being the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. According to BuzzFeed, she said, “The internet seems to care a lot about that kind of stuff. People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there. I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part." She added, "I feel like my parents did the best job that they possibly could at giving me the most ‘normal childhood' that they could. And obviously, that still was not a normal childhood. I'm super aware of the fact that my childhood did not look like everybody's."

10. Ireland Baldwin

Ireland Baldwin, the daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, shared a more nuanced perspective on nepotism. She said, “I would never have become a model if it weren’t for who my parents were.” According to HuffPost, she added, “I wouldn’t be where I am, I wouldn’t have gotten where I am and been able to do what I can do if it weren’t for my parents. I think really where you go wrong is denying that.” She concurred that celebrity kids will ultimately succeed or fail based on their own merits. However, she noted that a significant advantage often facilitates the initial rise.