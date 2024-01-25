Here's What 'The View' Host Whoopi Goldberg Thinks About 'Barbie' Oscar Nomination Snub

The View host Whoopi Goldberg shared her "view" on the recent Oscar Award nomination snub for the highest-grossing film Barbie. ABC's daytime talk show hosts discussed the controversy of excluding actress Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig from the nominations. While everyone criticized it, Goldberg disagreed with her co-hosts.

Goldberg said, "Hours after Ryan Gosling received an Oscar nomination for playing Ken in the blockbuster movie Barbie, he released a statement that quote, 'There is no Ken without Barbie, and there's no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.'"

She continued to quote Gosling, "No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit, and genius; to say that I am disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement." The comedian opened up the discussion for her co-panelists, asking, "Do a lot of people feel that way?" per New York Post.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin slammed, "Barbie grossed over $1 billion. Hello, studios. Maybe hire more female directors if you want to produce blockbusters." She continued, "We're half the population, we turn out, we want to see these. Also, did they miss the whole moral of the story of Barbie?" criticizing, "Of course, we celebrate just Ken, not the woman who's the lead in it and the icon in it."

Meanwhile, Sara Haines joined the bandwagon with a different take on it. She added, "The message of all of that is not lost on me, but one question I have," putting her co-host Goldberg on the spot, "And maybe Whoopi is the only one that can answer this — when does it become a snub." She rebuffed, "I know the film, I know the greatness and the money, but that assumes someone else shouldn't be in there."

'BARBIE' FANS REACT TO IRONY OF OSCAR SNUB: #TheView co-hosts weigh in after Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the film, called out Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig's absence from this year's nominations. https://t.co/cVclFZQU98 pic.twitter.com/ztYMXYeJZm — The View (@TheView) January 25, 2024

The 68-year-old, who previously served on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' board, echoed with Haines and stressed, "Everybody doesn't win," explaining, "It's not the elites, it's the entire family of the Academy Awards who vote for Best Picture nominations." She added, "We all vote for Best Picture, everybody."

Meanwhile, Sunny Hostin pointed out that she believed it was a "snub" to leave Ava DuVernay's Origin out of the 2023 Oscar race. However, Goldberg tried to reason with her lawyer co-host and clarified, "You don't get everything you want to get." She continued, "There are no snubs."

The Ghost star (who also received an Oscar for the same film) set the record straight, "That's what you have to keep in mind: Not everybody gets a prize, and it is subjective. Movies are subjective," adding, "The movies you love may not be loved by the people who are voting."

The Barbie debate on The View came after a day when the nominations were announced. Although the rest of the film's cast hadn't yet reacted, America Ferrera expressed her disappointment with Variety. "I was incredibly disappointed that they weren't nominated," said Ferrera.

She argued, "Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it. This world and taking something that didn't have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list."

