Jo Koy's Golden Globes joke on Taylor Swift backfired, and the hosts of ABC's talk show, The View, are also under fire for defending the comedian. The 52-year-old has been in the news for his NFL jest on stage, receiving mixed reactions. However, people on social media called out the all-women panel for supporting the artist's quip at the award ceremony.

For context, Koy teased Swift's regular sightings at her boyfriend Travis Kelce's games in Kansas City. On January 7, 2024, the stand-up comedian quipped, "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift. I swear," per Entertainment Weekly. During the show, the cameras panned over to Swift, who stared deadpan, seemingly unimpressed, while sitting at her table, sipping her beverage at the event. However, unfortunately, his joke didn't land, and his monologue at the award ceremony received backlash online.

The View hosts discussed Koy's last-minute gig for which he wasn't well-prepared (hosted on a two-week notice) and simultaneously defended the comedian. The fellow comedian and host Whoopi Goldberg came to his rescue and said, "These gigs, these hosting gigs are brutal. They're just brutal." She continued, "If you don't know the room- if you've not been in these rooms before, and you're thrust out there, it's hit or miss." Goldberg is an experienced host at the Golden Globes. She praised him, saying, "I don't know whether it was the room or the jokes; I didn't get to see it, but I do know that he's as good as it gets when it comes to stand-ups."

'GOLDEN GLOBES' HOST BOOED DURING MONOLOGUE: #TheView co-hosts share their takeaways from Sunday night's #GoldenGlobes hosted by comedian Jo Koy. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/7LSEe1wHGp — The View (@TheView) January 8, 2024

Meanwhile, co-host Sara Haines aimed at other celebrities' reactions. "What bothers me more in watching this is, get a sense of humor, because we need to protect these national treasures called our comedians, because life needs them," adding, "No one feels sorry. Just smile."

However, political commentator Ana Navarro contradicted her colleagues and said Koy 'wasn't funny' to her. Resonating with her, social media users joined the bandwagon and slammed the other hosts to the extent that they demanded the 'outdated' show to be canceled.

Presumably a Swiftie, @larresmidnights, on X, formerly Twitter, blasted, "Ok, wow. Let's say it together: Women don't need to smile to make men feel better about their unfunny jokes." Another user, @ayeeuzi_, called out, "If the joke was funny, people would have been smiling and laughing."

Can they cancel the view? When was the last time they supported a woman without being shady? — Juliette “JJ” | ISO US leg 2 (@julietdreamson) January 10, 2024

A third X user, @jlt282, ranted, "So we have to laugh at people who make sexiest and misogynist jokes that objectively just aren't funny, while simultaneously praising and respecting the male movie that was released the same time as Barbie. All because we have to "protect these national treasures."

Can someone just cancel @TheView already. These women need a lesson on supporting other women. 🫤 — Tiffany Whitney ✨ (@genxbebe) January 9, 2024

Another fan, @CloudReader11, criticized, "First of all, write better jokes. Secondly, [a] national treasure is a really big stretch." @GeorgieERobbins wrote, "I thought we were in an era where women were lifting other women. [It] seems The View is just an outdated show that needs a swift kick into the bin."

