Here’s What Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Six Children Are Currently Up To

Here's What You Need to Know About the Kennedy Kids

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Mario Tama

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.is a father of six children. One saw some of his children supporting him at the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign in April 2023. Transitioning from the Democratic Party, the controversial candidate is now an independent candidate for the presidency. What's particularly intriguing about Robert's children is that despite their impressive connections and successful careers, their activities are not always public knowledge. With this in mind, let's delve into the known professional pursuits of Robert's children, listed in order of available information.

1. Conor Kennedy

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Axelle

Conor Kennedy shared a surprising revelation on Instagram that he had quietly signed up to join the fight in Ukraine. His post detailed his return home after serving with Ukraine's International Legion, as CBS News reported. He uploaded a picture on Instagram, seemingly depicting himself in a Ukrainian military uniform. Conor admitted to having no previous military background and confessed to being a mediocre marksman, but he emphasized his ability to handle heavy loads and quickly learn new skills. Despite his brief stint in Ukraine, he expressed unexpected fondness for his time as a soldier.

2. Bobby Kennedy III

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Ernesto Ruscio

Although Bobby Kennedy III's early years were largely private, glimpses of his upbringing occasionally surfaced as he attended events with his renowned family. At the age of 16 in 2000, he joined his father at the Democratic National Convention, marking a notable public appearance. Following this, Bobby pursued higher education at Brown University. However, as reported by PEOPLE, Bobby later transitioned into the realm of creativity, venturing into the entertainment industry. In 2013, he wrote and starred in the film Eurotrapped, showcasing his creative talents. Bobby expressed a perpetual drive for innovation, exploring new ideas and projects.

3. Kyra Kennedy

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Cindy Ord

Delving into Kyra Kennedy's Instagram reveals a lifestyle filled with jet-setting adventures and a prominent presence at prestigious fashion shows and exclusive events hosted by renowned brands, as detailed by She Knows. Her social media feed portrays a glamorous existence, showcasing her close affiliations with luxury fashion houses like Versace, Gucci, and Fendi. Despite the absence of a reality show spotlight, Kyra's professional standing is undoubtedly impressive and elusive, reflecting a career path that is both unique and challenging to attain.

4. Kick Kennedy

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Astrid Stawiarz

Kick Kennedy has ventured into various film and television projects, with some garnering significant attention. Using the name Kick, she has appeared as a background actor in Curb Your Enthusiasm, had a minor role in The Newsroom, and even made a cameo in a Season 4 episode of Gossip Girl, where she introduced Chuck Bass at an event, according to Nicki Swift. Despite her on-screen experiences, Kick revealed in a 2012 interview that while she enjoyed these opportunities, she was not actively pursuing a career as a movie star.

5. William Kennedy and Aidan Kennedy

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Michael N. Todaro

William Kennedy and Aidan Kennedy, despite their celebrity status, maintain a low profile in the public eye. The second-youngest son, William, appeared as an aquanaut in the 2017 Sea of Hope. His father proudly shared his participation on social media, particularly highlighting William's speech on climate change at the 2016 White House Innovation Summit. Aidan, the youngest, has remained even more elusive. Apart from his LinkedIn profile, there is scarce information available about him. However, following the example set by his older siblings, it seems Aidan prefers to stay out of the limelight.