Here's What Kourtney Kardashian Did to Make Her Sister Khloé Kardashian 'Cry' Her Heart Out

Khloé Kardashian couldn't hold back tears as she shared an adorable throwback video of her baby daughter True and sister Kourtney Kardashian. Originally posted by Kourtney on her Instagram Stories, the heartwarming video beautifully depicted a tender interaction between the reality TV star and baby True. It shows Kourtney engaging in a heartwarming conversation with True, as she smiles and sneezes cutely.

Reposting the video on her Instagram Stories on January 6, Khloé expressed her emotions, writing, "Are you trying to make me cry?" alongside crying and smiling emojis, as reported by The U.S. Sun. True, now five, is the daughter of Khloé and her on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who also share a younger son, Tatum Thompson, aged one. Kourtney, on the other hand, recently welcomed her son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, with her husband, Travis Barker, on November 1.

Despite the heartwarming family moment shared on social media, the sibling relationship of The Kardashians star has faced challenges in recent months. Kourtney publicly called out Khloé, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner for reportedly creating a group chat to complain about her and excluding her.

In addition to the family dynamics, Kourtney has taken a step back from the public eye since giving birth, expressing her desire to prioritize postpartum recovery. An insider shared, "Kourtney always wanted 40 days to recuperate after giving birth. Her pregnancy was hard and physically and emotionally challenging, and she had no intention of rushing back out there; she wants to slow it all down." The source continued, explaining that Kourtney wants to ensure her children feel grounded, secure, and loved before returning to a more public lifestyle.

As the 40 days of recuperation near completion, Kourtney is reportedly considering taking more time before returning to public life. In a recent confessional on the final episode of her hit series, Khloé discussed her plans for the future as the show goes on a break.

According to The U.S. Sun, Khloé surprised viewers by expressing her interest in joining the adult content platform OnlyFans to sell explicit content featuring a specific fetish: her feet. While the initial comment was accompanied by a chuckle, suggesting it might be a joke, Khloé's subsequent statements indicated that she had been contemplating this move seriously.

Khloé remarked, "I think it would be really lucrative. You want me to paint my nails a specific color? You got it! Wear pantyhose? No problem!" She further suggested, "Put my foot in some Jello? I don’t know, sand between my toes?" She added, "I think you get the drift of my account." Before the end of her confessional, she jokingly told the producer interviewing her with a giggle and a bright smile on her face, "Swipe up for my OnlyFans link!"

