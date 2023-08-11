Khloé Kardashian Reveals How True and Psalm Broke Their Arms While Having a ‘Ball': "Cousin Cast Club"

The summer of 2023 brought both joy and unexpected twists for the Kardashian clan, particularly for the little ones of the famous family. Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram to share glimpses of the summer escapades of her daughter True and her cousin, Kim Kardashian's son, Psalm. However, the cheerful summer also witnessed a surprising turn as both youngsters ended up with broken arms, forming an unintentional "Cousin Cast Club."

In an Instagram post that captured the essence of youthful exuberance, Khloé showcased True and Psalm, proudly displaying their cast-covered arms. The five-year-old True sported a vibrant pink cast, while the four-year-old Psalm flaunted a stylish black one. The photos painted a picture of resilience and positivity, with True flashing an adorable smile and even posing with a peace sign despite her broken arm, reported PEOPLE.

The images were captioned with a playful nod to the mishaps that led to the casts: "Summer 2023/Cousin cast club/Trampoline and monkey bars/They had a ball this summer." The reference to trampolines and monkey bars alluded to the spirited adventures that may have led to the youngsters' injuries. These photos not only offered a peek into the kids' strong spirits but also highlighted the close bond they share as cousins.

Khloé and Kim are well-known for sharing glimpses of their family life on social media. The cousins' joint summer escapades have become a highlight for their fans and followers. Days before the cast reveal, Khloé treated her Instagram audience to heartwarming snapshots of True enjoying the sun with her cousin Dream, who is seven years old. The girls were captured in a slow-motion clip preparing to take a dip in a pool. Dressed in vibrant tie-dye swimsuits, the cousins exhibited the carefree joy of childhood, exemplifying the special moments that family bonds create.

The Kardashian family is no stranger to sharing their personal experiences with their massive fan base. Khloé, who shares her daughter True and son Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson, and Kim, who has sons Psalm and Saint, and daughters North and Chicago with ex Kanye West, have often been open about their lives and the lessons they've learned.

In July, Kim shared a touching snapshot of three of her children, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint, snuggled up together in bed. The candid moment captured the essence of familial love and the fleeting nature of childhood. Kim's caption, "The days are long but the years are short.

