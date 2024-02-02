Here’s What GOP Ex-Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s Wife Apoorva Ramaswamy Does for a Living

Vivek Ramaswamy, the biotech business magnate who was running for President before dropping out of the race and endorsing former president Donald Trump, always had a staple at his campaign events: his wife, Apoorva Tewari Ramaswamy.

Mother of Vivek's two boys and his spouse of eight years, Apoorva was at his side the entire time till he decided to halt his campaign due to a poor showing in the Iowa caucuses for the GOP primaries.

In addition to being a full-time mother and wife, Dr. Apoorva Ramaswamy works as a laryngologist at Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center, where she specializes in treating swallowing issues. Before enrolling at Yale University's medical school, Ramaswamy studied biology and earned a bachelor's degree from the same Ivy League institution.

"I treat patients who've had cancer, they've been cured of cancer, and now they're dealing with the side effects, unfortunately, of a lot of our treatments. They can't eat, they can't communicate, they are a lot of times suffering," Ramaswamy explained on an episode of the Oliver Bardwell Podcast in December 2023.

In November 2023, Ramaswamy stated in an interview with the New York Times that those afflicted with cancer "know what's important, they know what gives them that sense of purpose — spending time with their family, being able to work in their job." Ramaswamy's continuous research is one way she stays in touch with her patients. And that's exactly what keeps her going, says Ramaswamy, adding, "That is so important to me, being able to help them sustain that."

Unfortunately, Dr. Ramaswamy's profession would lead to a highly visible disagreement between her and her husband, then-candidate Vivek. He stated on the All-In podcast in July 2023 that he would not have had the COVID-19 vaccination if he could go back in time. Apoorva, on the other hand, insisted that she had no regrets and attributed her choice mostly to her work as a surgeon. “For my young, healthy husband, that’s a different decision than for me when I am taking care of patients who are cancer survivors, and they trust me to be in their airway every day,” Ramaswamy said to NBC News.

“It’s a very different discussion. And I think giving people that autonomy is the most important part,” she added to explain that she feels it is her personal opinion, and not necessarily related to what her husband said.

During a voter interaction at a campaign event in Lancaster, New Hampshire, Ramaswamy talked about his family's capacity for disagreement. Regarding differences in politics between the married couple, he stated, “My wife and I disagree on things sometimes too, and that’s the beauty of this country.”

Apoorva Ramaswamy clarified that although she and her spouse have different opinions on many topics, they agree on what is important. “About the important things, we’re on the same page,” she said.