In her pursuit of the Republican candidacy, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is forced to do a tight balancing act with just a few days to go before the GOP primary in New Hampshire. Haley is making an effort to win over independent voters while retaining the support of the conservative base that supports former president Donald Trump, per ABC News.

Haley's plan is modeled after effective tactics, such as the ones used by the late John McCain in GOP primaries before Trump's election. It will be challenging, though, given Trump's sway over the GOP and a clear rightward trend. Although Democrats are not allowed to vote in GOP primaries, Haley acknowledged the critical role independent voters play, given that they make up roughly 40% of registered voters.

.@NikkiHaley arrives at Newfields Country Store in Newfields, NH pic.twitter.com/0uhiot52y4 — Jackson Richman (@jacksonrichman) January 19, 2024

A recent CNN/University of New Hampshire survey uncovered interesting dynamics among this group. While 67% of Republicans who were registered to vote in the primary supported Trump, 58% of those who had not announced their preference went with Haley. Significantly, the survey also highlighted Haley's difficulty inside her party, with 47% of registered Republicans holding a negative opinion of her, compared to 31% who have a positive opinion. By comparison, only 16% of registered Republicans had a negative opinion of Trump, out of a 76% positive rating.

"Her strategy is to get those independent voters to turn out. They make up the largest portion of voters here, nearly 40%." - @KWelkerNBC on Nikki Haley's challenges ahead of the New Hampshire primary. "She's nearly tied with Donald Trump when it comes to independent voters." pic.twitter.com/W8GrgmGC9B — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 21, 2024

Despite these obstacles, the survey found that Haley had a positive impact on independent voters. About 42% of people who had not yet registered to vote thought highly of Haley, compared to 34% who thought favorably of Trump. Beyond conventional party lines, Haley's popularity draws left-leaning people who may not share many intellectual views but who are united in their desire to stop Trump's campaign. This, coupled with Republicans who share her ideals, may increase her voter share substantially in the NH primaries.

Packed hall for Nikki Haley this morning in Hollis, NH. pic.twitter.com/jVdFnL7z7W — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) January 18, 2024

Last week, Richard Anderson made his way to meet Haley during a snowstorm, but if she is nominated, he's not sure how far he'll go to back her. Jackson resident Anderson, 73, is an independent voter who was pleased with Haley's remarks at the Mount Washington Hotel. But he disapproved of her proposal to pardon Trump in the event of a conviction. “That bothers me,” he said. “I’ll still vote for her in the primary, but I’ll wait to see if she’s still saying that in the general election.”

Another voter, Corinne Pullen, a 68-year-old retired nurse from Canterbury, expressed her admiration for Haley's 'strict and strong' foreign policy as well as her pledges to cut back on federal expenditure. Trump, in her opinion, is a 'narcissistic braggadocio buffoon.' She asserted, “When I compare these two candidates, it is a no-brainer who I would feel comfortable and safe having in the White House.”

Trump is enraged by Haley's crossover appeal to both republican hardliners and democratic supporters. He has used this appeal as an attack line, implying that Haley is supported by 'radical left Democrats.' Trump senior advisor, Chris LaCivita, told reporters, “Her entire focus at this point... has been about turning out Democrats and behavioral Democrats to hijack the Republican primary in New Hampshire.”

