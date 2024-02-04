Here's the Alleged Reason Timothee Chalamet's Family Wants Him to Break Up With GF Kylie Jenner

The developing romance between Hollywood standout Timothée Chalamet and makeup tycoon Kylie Jenner is giving rise to worries within Chalamet's close-knit circle.​ However, insiders are expressing concerns that the pair may be moving too swiftly, prompting Chalamet's family to address the issue delicately. Amid swirling rumors suggesting a possible pregnancy for Jenner with Chalamet's child, concrete evidence remains elusive.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

People with insight into Chalamet's close circle intimate that his family is currently wrestling with how to broach these concerns with the actor, who is approaching 30 years old. They acknowledge his independence and capability of managing his own affairs but are troubled by the noticeable influence the mom of two has had on his lifestyle. According to a report from The US Sun, the Call Me By Your Name actor's family is displeased with the changes in his priorities, as he appears fixated on the extravagant, jet-setting lifestyle synonymous with Jenner and her affluent family.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

The source discloses, "Timothée’s family and friends are caught between a rock and a hard place. They don’t want to be seen as smothering him, but they're finding it near impossible not to speak up." The actor's newfound fascination with designer labels, flashy cars, private jets, and a entourage of 'yes people' is reportedly causing distress among those close to him. The actor, seemingly distracted by constant communication with the Kylie Cosmetics founder, participated minimally in family gatherings and discussions.

Noted for displaying a self-absorbed and distant demeanor during the holiday season, Chalamet left his family with a sense of estrangement. Reports indicate that the Chalamets are open for honest discussion with Timothée. "With his career at its peak right now, does he really want to fall into that trap?" questions the insider. In a surprising development, reports suggest that Jenner has introduced Chalamet to her two children, Stormi and Aire Webster, referring to him as "mommy's friend." Sources reveal that these meetings have occurred in group settings rather than intimate gatherings with just Jenner, Chalamet, and the children present. According to insiders, Jenner is exercising caution in divulging too much information to her young kids, considering her co-parenting arrangement with rapper Travis Scott, from whom she separated last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet)

Amidst Jenner and Chalamet's budding romance in early 2023, Scott reportedly made a subtle remark casting doubt on the relationship's longevity. However, this has not been revisited since, with Scott remaining committed to the co-parenting dynamic. The Golden Globes recently offered a rare public glimpse into the previously low-key relationship between Jenner and Chalamet, showcasing their affectionate display. However, amidst these sweet moments, a viral clip surfaced featuring Chalamet's former co-star Selena Gomez seemingly discussing him and Jenner with Taylor Swift. Despite initial speculation, Gomez later denied any such gossip, and Chalamet downplayed the incident. An exclusive source from The U.S. Sun has highlighted concerns that persistent gossip could potentially lead Chalamet to reconsider the relationship.