Here's Looking at 7 Celebrities Who Have Regrets About Their Past Relationship

7 Celebrities Who Have Regrets About Their Past Relationship

Relationships are often a rollercoaster of highs and lows. While couples usually treasure many special moments, they also experience times that lead to regret. However, when it's about celebrities things are more difficult to deal with amid all the prying eyes and paparazzi. Some well-known names have also confessed their regrets about their relationship openly and how introspecting over it helped them. Here's looking at seven celebrities who disclosed their relationship regrets and how they dealt with it to make things better.

1. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson started dating each other right after Kardashian's divorce from Kanye West. However, after their split, she reflected on their romance and expressed regret about "jumping into another relationship so fast." Kardashian explained that following her divorce from West, she should have focused on healing before entering a new relationship. "It got my mind away from stuff and that's not a way to run from things. It’s better to deal. Heal…Deal, heal, and then feel," Kardashian revealed in an episode of The Kardashians according to Vanity Fair.

2. Kyle Richards

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and her friend Morgan Wade have faced dating rumors during Kyle's separation from ex Mauricio Umansky. Kyle expressed regret for unintentionally thrusting Morgan into the spotlight. Richards explained, "She’s an artist, you know? She wanted to make music and all of a sudden she was thrust into this like world of gossip and tabloids and traveling and having paparazzi take pictures of her. She just doesn’t like any of that," during the Amazon Live session. "She just wants to make music and all of a sudden I had a lot of guilt, you know, that I put her in this position. Of course, I feel bad because it gave her anxiety, you know? Seeing these headlines, and as I said, just being thrust into the spotlight brought her anxiety. Like myself, she suffers from anxiety, so I felt terrible to have put her in that position," she added.

3. Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman, who married Tom Cruise at the age of 23, now admits she was too young to get married. While she acknowledges that it was what she wanted at the time, she now finds herself comparing her younger self to people who are currently that age. "I was so young when I got married. I look back now and I’m like, ‘What?’ You look at Taylor Swift, I mean how old is she? She’s 26. I had two kids by the time I was 27 and I’d been married for four years. But that’s what I wanted," she shared with Red magazine in 2016.

4. Vaness Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens has shared that during her relationship with her High School Musical co-star Zac Efron, the pressure of being in the spotlight affected her negatively. Reflecting on that time, she regrets that the intense attention on Efron led her to become a mean person. "I went through a phase when I was really mean because I was so fed up. Girls were running after him, and I was giving them death stares. Then I realized that’s not what that’s about. ‘Spread the love, be a good person, they support you, be nice,’" Hudgens shared with the New York Times.

5. Jada Pinkett Smith

When Jada Pinkett Smith began dating Will Smith, he was still married to his ex-wife Sheree Fletcher. Reflecting on that time, Jada expresses regret for starting their relationship while Will was still married. "Because I did not understand marriage, I did not understand divorce. I will say that I probably should’ve fallen back. I would’ve fallen back because I feel like when Will and I first started dating there was this thing in my mind you did that and that’s done but that’s where I was wrong…So when I think back to where I was, some of my insensitivities, some of my inconsideration, just in regards to you guys unwinding a marriage and me trying to get in there," she said on an episode of Red Table Talk with Sheree.

6. Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are still married, but they did take a break from their relationship for a time. Upon reconciling, Michael Douglas openly expressed regret for having taken his relationship with Catherine Zeta-Jones for granted. "First you have to admit that you made a mistake, then dealing with it is easy. Of course, it’s important to make mistakes, as long as you grow from them. When you are younger you care what other people think and you take the person closest to you for granted. You waste a lot of energy on strangers to make a good impression. When you’re older you focus that energy on the people closest to you, on your family. And you’re courteous," ” he told The Sun.

7. Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis, now happily married to Ashton Kutcher, previously dated Macaulay Culkin for eight years during her early acting career. While she has never disclosed the reasons for their breakup, Kunis has openly admitted to regretting how their relationship ended. "I was an ass in my 20s and I’ll be the first to admit it. And that’s something that took me a long time to come out and be like, ‘Yeah, you know what, I was a d--k,’ and accept it and I own it now. It’s f--ked up what I did and it’s f--ked up how I did it. When I got to be single I said, ‘I just need to figure myself out.’ I genuinely need to know why I did what I did, and, like, regroup myself as a human being," Kunis shared on the Armchair Expert podcast.