10 Signs That Season 13 of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Could Be The Last Of It

Here's Why the Show's Format May Be Losing Its Appeal to Viewers

The most recent season of RHOBH has a few noteworthy episodes. The resignation letter of former cast member Lisa Rinna was briefly shown to viewers in episode 1. She thanked the network for eight years of support and said she would no longer be returning to the show or having her contract renewed. Additionally, Kyle and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, were seen managing their separate lives in the first episode. Many people found it hard to see the previously happily married couple fall apart. However, here are a few reasons why this show might come to an end after season 13.

1. Viewership Declined

The show's popularity, which emphasizes how RHOBH has diminished, is one factor. In the core demographic, the show attracted over two million viewers in its second season. As per Wrap, in contrast, RHOBH season 13 had over a million viewers across a variety of media, with ages spanning from 18 to 49. Because the live audience statistics weren't great, the network also released delayed viewership numbers, providing the data from the first three days. So it is a possibility that after almost a decade-long run the show might end after this season.

2. Kyle Richards Might Quit The Show

The RHOBH Kyle Richards did not explicitly state that she was quitting the program in a November 2023 social media post, but she also did not refute it. Richards reshared a post from "The Pink Pop Box" podcast on her Instagram stories on November 24, 2023, that read, "Do you think Kyle will be back next year? She seems to be over all of the ——." The host said, "Kyle Richards is still an actor and a working one at that so she has other avenues to pursue. I’m still waiting on a ‘Housewives of the North Pole’ sequel. I support her no matter what." Richards replied to the part about concentrating on her career as an actress, even though she did not explicitly answer the topic of whether she is quitting RHOBH. Richards retorted, "That would be fun," on the notion of a follow-up to the Peacock film "The Real Housewives of the North Pole."

3. A Major Part of The Original Cast Left

After eight seasons, Lisa Rinna announced her retirement from the popular Bravo series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It seems like Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff are still staying at home. Denise Richards planned to step down in September 2020. Brandi Glanville was another well-known figure to depart the program in season five in 2015, five years earlier. She did, however, make a single, fleeting appearance the next season. While Lisa Vanderpump departed RHOBH mid-season 9, Camille Grammar departed before the start of season 4.

4. The Lives Of New Stars Might Not Be Able To Capture The Audience

Rich families like the Richards and Vanderpump are the show's highlights, and RHOBH has always been star-studded. But since every cast member left the property and moved on, things have altered significantly. Since Richards and her relationship is now the show's main focus, her departure might spell the end for it. The new cast members, Crystal, Erika, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton, Dorit Kemsley, and Sutton, won't be able to keep the program going if Kyle exits RHOBH. However, it is not officially confirmed that Richards might be leaving the show yet.

5. RHOBH Might End Like The Real Housewives of New York City

Andy Cohen, the head of Bravo, discussed all of the upcoming changes to the show The Real Housewives of New York City in an interview with Variety. The previous year's low-rated season, which concluded with no reunion at all, prompted the executives to make some changes. Cohen revealed, "You know that we’re at a crossroads for RHONY. We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans." He said that the main goal of the RHONY revival was to ensure that the ensemble accurately represents the "diverse" metropolis in which the show is based.

6. Audience is Losing Interest

There aren't many aspects of RHOBH that viewers are interested in, other than Kyle's dramatic divorce from the cast in season 13. The tales of the new stars seem to pique people's least interest, and many have openly expressed their desire for the program to conclude. One fan wrote on Reddit, "Is it time for Beverly Hills to be canceled?" One user commented, "Until Lisa, Erika, Kyle, and Dorit are split up I feel like it won’t get better. They all focus on the most basic, surface, level issues to create ~drama~ and it’s getting so old. Although I appreciate the dynamic of Garcelle, Sutton, and Crystal mixing things up, I think more has to be done." Another one added, "It has gotten so vacuous and surface level over the years that nobody dares to bring up the actual dirt anymore."

7. Lisa Rinna Disparages the Program

Lisa Rinna spoke out to People in early 2023 about her thoughts and hinted at a few of the reasons for her departure from the program. She said at the time, "I just think it’s unhealthy." She also added, "Something has gotten to the Housewife Universe because of what's going on in the world, and it's reflected in the way the fans react to the world of Housewives. And I just think it's unhealthy. It wasn't working for me. It wasn't right for me." The frightening remarks made by the RHOBH alum suggest that there may be a toxic or tense atmosphere backstage that the general public might be unaware of.

8. No Announcement for the Next Season

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 has not yet been announced as of early December 2023, although given the show's popularity on Bravo, it is probably only a matter of time before production for the season kicks up. Even in the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic, a season of the show has been published at the end of each year since its inception in 2010. Season 14 is not expected to see a change in this trend. With everything taken into account, the next season may debut around late 2024.

9. Many Journeys on The Show Ended

The focus of RHOBH is on the cast members' experiences. Not unexpectedly, during the last thirteen years, many of those adventures have come to an end. Its current state makes RHOBH appear like a pointless show, which hurts it. There are no compelling plots in the program, and the drama doesn't seem real. Every member of the cast had expectations when they first started the show. It was interesting to see how their tales developed and to see them arrive at their objectives. Sadly, there isn't much of a narrative left now.

10. Lack Of Chemistry in New Cast

One user asked on Reddit when season 10 of the show came out, "Is it me or does the S10 RHOBH cast have no chemistry with each other?" At the time, many users chimed in to agree on the situation. One of the fans wrote, "It's clear most of these women would not hang out with each other if not for the show. Denise and Garcelle as bonafide working actresses are clearly in different social circles. Kyle has her BH wives hangers-on (e.g. the morally corrupt Faye Resnick). Erika's closest friends seem to be her glam squad. Everyone seems to know that Dorit and PK are sketchy grifters so curious as to who their close friends are, especially after the LVP takedown." A second user commented, "Totally spot on, especially with Kyle and Faye. They could never go after Denise OR Garcelle the way they went after Brandy. It just wouldn't work. I also think you're right about Dorit and Pk being well-known grifters. I find it interesting that this shift in public opinion coincides with Kyle choosing Teddi over Dorit."

