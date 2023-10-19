Whoopi Goldberg Addresses Her ‘Retirement’ Rumors Amid Speculations of Her Departure From ‘The View'

Fans of The View were left in suspense and mild panic as it is been speculated that Whoopi Golberg will soon bid adieu to the show after 16 years. Addressing the concerns about her potential retirement, Goldberg, a 67-year-old offered a lighthearted response during an interview at the Fashion Group International Night of Stars Gala.

She in a playful manner asserted, "I've done nothing but retire. I've been retired my whole career, so I kind of like that, yeah," Golberg further continued, "I have a contract. As long as I'm doing the contract, nobody's mad. But I've been off on Fridays for years now because when we did that normally, I'd go to work and do shows or do whatever because I could travel on a Friday." Goldberg’s long-standing practice of taking Fridays off provides her with the flexibility to pursue personal interests.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Noam Galai

Reflecting on her recent trip to Rome, Italy, and meeting the Pope, The Color Purple star, Goldberg joined in to lighten the mood. As per The U.S. Sun, she revealed that due to her busy schedule, she did not have time to notify her colleagues bout receiving the American Icon Award at the FGI Gala. Despite the demanding schedule, Goldberg emphasized her continued commitment to The View. Goldberg also hinted at her upcoming projects, notably Sister Act 3.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

She teased potential locations for the film, suggesting ongoing dedication to her career. "Maybe, since you’re seeing everything, you’re figuring out what I’m doing here. But picture Sister Act and all the nuns standing here, waiting for the Pope to come out. Maybe that’s going to happen in the new movie. You don’t know. You never know, but we are in Rome, and I am in Vatican City."

Goldberg asserted. The actress shared playful details about her acceptance speech at the FGI Gala for receiving the American Icon Award, where she recounted her meeting with the Pope and gifted rosary beads to her co-stars. "Ana has a rosary because I brought the women of the TV show that we do, I brought them something to keep them from going directly to hell," She playfully added.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ben Gabbe

As per OK magazine, some fans expressed relief at Goldberg's return, others had previously called for her retirement, especially after a heated on-air moment with Joy Behar. Despite mixed reactions, Goldberg's playful response to retirement rumors suggests a sustained dedication to her role on The View. Goldberg's playful reassurances and insights into her busy life hint at an enduring commitment to her career and ongoing projects. Whether it's navigating on-air dynamics or exploring new film projects, Goldberg's presence on The View continues to be a central and intriguing aspect of the popular daytime talk show.

