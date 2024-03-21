Here’s Literally Why Prince William Persists in Keeping Kate Middleton’s Public Appearance a Secret

Conspiracy theories refuse to die down with the recent public appearance made by Kate Middleton and Prince William. TMZ released a short video featuring Prince William and Princess Middleton during their recent visit to the Windsor Farm Shop. In the 40-second clip, the royal couple can be seen dressed casually, with both of them carrying shopping bags. Middleton appears at ease, engaged in conversation with her husband as they stroll through the parking lot.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

The Princess of Wales, underwent abdominal surgery earlier this year in January and since then her absence from the public sparked rumors that everything isn't going well between the royal couple. Things blew out of proportion when the Duchess of Cambridge posted a photograph with her children on Mother's Day prompting speculations of editing. The eagle-eyed viewers were quick to point out the absence of a wedding ring on Middleton's finger leading to speculations of previous rumors of extra marital affair between Prince William and Rose Hanbury. Speculation has even extended to the notion of her being substituted by a doppelgänger.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

Skepticism lingers regarding the gravity of her ailment. Prince William's apprehension about media intrusion, undoubtedly influenced by his memories of Princess Diana's tumultuous relationship with the press, has prompted him to maintain confidentiality regarding Middleton's health condition. "I would have thought that Catherine would have done a good enough job to be left in peace for three months, but evidently not ... why should she have to talk about her personal and private health?" royal family writer Higo Vickers told Page Six.

Wait so princess Diana died after it was obvious her husband was cheating on her and now Kate Middleton has a suspicious medical situation after news broke about Prince Williams’s mistress? Do tell. — Parker Elizabeth🌼 (@pickleznmustard) March 15, 2024

"This must be very upsetting for her. Personally, I don't think she needs to talk about it. The fact that Catherine disappeared for three months, people were bound to say, 'Well, why, what's going on?' - and the void can be filled with these ghastly conspiracy theories," Vickers continued. "One would think the farm shop footage would stop the conspiracy theories, but no, because conspiracy theorists love their theories. Look at [death conspiracies around] Marilyn Monroe and Diana, Princess of Wales - however much evidence you produce, these things are bound to go on," the royal family writer added.

Where is Kate Middleton? This question has dominated social media for weeks & has fuelled wild theories. New visuals, apparently of the Princess of Wales at a farmer's market, have not exactly cleared doubts. #Watch#katemiddleton #princessofwales #theroyalfamily #princewilliams pic.twitter.com/Q3mGpFAcZl — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) March 19, 2024

Information from palace insiders suggests that William is adamant about keeping details private, wary of drawing comparisons to his mother's experiences with the media. The increased curiosity has led the royal palace to stay tight-lipped on it. "William is justifiably worried about the parallels to his mother, Diana," an insider noted per Marca. "This is the reason for keeping everything under wraps. This is haunting him. He thought [the world had] learned lessons we hadn't, the insider shared. Recently, news around the snooping for medical records of Middleton shocked everyone associated with the hospital. In light of the statement from Kensington Palace underscoring Princess Middleton's wish to preserve a sense of normalcy for her children during her recuperation from surgery, it's reasonable that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are adhering to their usual routines.