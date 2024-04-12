Here's Literally Why Kate Middleton Won't Eat Square Sandwiches, Royal Chef Spills the Beans

The palace culinary crew meticulously oversees everything since the royals are highly picky about their food. According to a former royal chef, the Windsor family, including Kate Middleton, never eats square sandwiches. These peculiar eating customs however have very antiquated roots. In a documentary titled Secrets of the Royal Kitchen, Graham Newbould, a former chef of both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, shed light on the regulation. "The royals never have square sandwiches because tradition has it that anyone presenting them with pointed-edged food is trying to overthrow the throne of England," the chef explained, as reported by The UK Sun.

Newbould revealed that he never made square sandwiches for the late Queen Elizabeth while employed for her. With her afternoon tea, she allegedly dug into 'jam penny' sandwiches instead. It is also believed that Prince Albert, husband to Queen Victoria, held similar superstitions, and considered eating food shaped like a coffin unfortunate. Additionally, when traveling for work, on official tours, the royal family stays away from shellfish completely. If they have a busy schedule at home then too they choose to avoid it. This is because eating shellfish carries a larger risk of food poisoning than usual, as former royal butler Grant Harrold explained.

#Royals avoid eating shellfish since it can easily cause food poisoning! 🦞 pic.twitter.com/n4wUdQBxXO — The List (@TheListDaily) November 5, 2021

He explained, "It is a very sensible move to abandon having seafood when out and about on public duties. We don't want a member of the Royal Family having a serious reaction to food poisoning. Especially if [they] are on an overseas tour. Therefore you will not normally find this on the royal menu." As per The UK Mirror, Middleton loves spicy curries. She admitted how she “loves curries and spice” on a trip to Birmingham along with Prince William who confessed he preferred milder options, “I’m a masala man”.

The royal couple reportedly also disclosed that they "visit many curry houses across the nation in secret." Additionally, Kate stated that the children 'absolutely' adore Indian cuisine. When asked which takeaway was her favorite, she said, "Curry definitely." As per Cambridge News, the royal family also tries to avoid onions and garlic in their meals. Former royal chef John Higgins once revealed, "At Buckingham Palace, you don't cook with garlic. I suppose, in case you get the royal burp."

Queen Camilla reaffirmed this restriction in 2018. It is mainly enforced during state banquets and royal functions, both domestically and internationally. When questioned about forbidden royal foods during an appearance on MasterChef Australia, Camilla revealed, "I hate to say this, but garlic. Garlic is a no-no." Judge Gary Mehigan then asked, "Because you're talking, chatting?" and the Queen replied, "Yes, exactly. So you always have to lay off the garlic." On the other hand, King Charles refuses to eat foie gras. The delicacy which is the enlarged liver of a duck or goose, has been banned in royal kitchens since 2008.