Jennifer Lawrence Speaks Out on Kissing Liam Hemsworth After Eating 'Garlic and Tuna': "Get Over It"

On the set of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1, Jennifer Lawrence and co-star Liam Hemsworth reported having a kiss after Lawrence had eaten tuna and garlic. She addressed it when asked about the alleged kiss by host Sean Evans during a recent appearance on the popular YouTube channel First We Feast's hit series Hot Ones.

Lawrence, 32, clarified, "It was not intentional." On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2015, Lawrence first admitted to kissing Hemsworth off-camera. The Silver Linings Playbook actor told Cohen, "Liam and I grew up together."

"Liam’s real hot. What would you have done?” she said. When asked about kissing Hemsworth off-screen, she stated, "Yeah, I have." The Oscar winner gave Hemsworth credit for teaching her to stand up for herself back in 2014. "I am a wimp when it comes to defending myself," Lawrence confessed to People.

She said, "[Hemsworth] taught me how to stand up for myself. I would always be like, 'Please like me! Please like me!'" She further clarified, "It's my biggest weakness – with negotiating, or even with people. Liam is always fair, he is always kind, he is always strong. He's teaching me to toughen up a little bit, and it's important. I need that."

Hemsworth revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November 2014, "Any time I had to kiss Jennifer was pretty uncomfortable. When you look at it on the outside it looks like a great picture. She's one of my best friends. I love her." However, as he previously stated, kissing her always seemed awkward. "But if we had a kissing scene, she would make a point of eating garlic or tuna fish or something that was disgusting," Hemsworth said at the time, according to Business Insider.

"And right before the scene, she'd be like, 'Yeah, I didn't brush my teeth. I had tuna, I had garlic, and I didn't brush my teeth,'" he said. "I'd be like, 'Great, I can't wait to get in there and taste it.'"

Lawrence responded to Hemsworth's uneasiness during the most recent interview by laughing it off. "It was just, like, what I was eating, and then we'd kiss," Lawrance remarked of their kisses. "He should just, you know, get over it." Lawrence recently stated to Variety that she would be "totally" open to returning to The Hunger Games franchise as the lead character Katniss Everdeen.

She said to the publication, "If Katniss could ever come back into my life, 100 percent." While people wait for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes to arrive in theatres on November 17, they can see Lawrence in No Hard Feelings, which is in theaters right now.

