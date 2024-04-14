Here's Kris Jenner’s Defiant Message to O.J. Simpson When Kendall Jenner Was Born

The complicated histories of the Kardashian and Simpson families have long been the talk of Tinseltown. Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, harbored the strong belief that O.J. Simpson stood guilty of murdering her close friend, Nicole Brown Simpson. Kris shared a long friendship with Nicole while her ex-husband at the time, Robert Kardashian, was a prominent figure in O.J.’s defense team.

Just learned that Kendall Jenner's middle name is Nicole, after her mother's friend Nicole Brown, who was brutally murdered just weeks before Kendall's birth. — gentrified hoodlum (@garcoxgang) October 7, 2020

The trial, which fascinated the nation, tore the Kardashian family apart. Robert’s indulgence as O.J.’s attorney pushed him against Kris’s beliefs, leading to turmoil in the family. The tension was palpable as Kris, pregnant with Kendall Jenner, faced the emotional rollercoaster surrounding the trial. Kendall was born on November 3, 1995, just a month after the controversial not-guilty verdict was delivered. In a sweet gesture, Kris decided to give Kendall the middle name 'Nicole' in honor of her late friend. The decision highlighted Kris’s determined stance on the case and her enduring loyalty to Nicole’s memory.

Years later, in 2016, Kendall disclosed the story behind her middle name in a Snapchat story. She wrote, "My middle name is Nicole. [It's] after Nicole Brown Simpson because that was my mom's best friend...And I'm honored to have this name." On the other hand, Kim has often candidly discussed the family dynamics at the time. She remarked, "We didn't really know what to believe or whose side to take as kids 'cause we didn't want to hurt one of our parents' feelings. It kind of tore our family apart, I'd say, for the whole time of the trial," as reported by Mirror UK. Additionally, she recalled how her father wanted her and her siblings to be aware of the significance of the trial. She shared, "My dad pulled Kourtney and me out of school. He said, 'I want you girls to witness a piece of history and what a trial is like.'"

Fast forward to April 2024, news of O.J.’s passing at the age of 76 from cancer reignited emotions. Caitlyn Jenner, formerly married to Kris, posted a scathing comment on Twitter. "Good riddance," the former Olympian remarked. As per E! News, the harsh comment reflected Caitlyn's long-standing belief in O.J.'s guilt and echoed the lingering sentiments of a family marked by a turbulent chapter in American legal history.

Caitlyn had once famously exclaimed, "That night the verdict came in, Kourtney and Kimberly were in school and obviously they loved their father, and they should. They'd been following this for a year and a half and when they walked in the door, I think it was Kourtney who said, 'Well, I told you he didn't do it.' And I just said to the girls, 'just because he got a not guilty didn't mean he didn't do it...and I don't want his name ever mentioned in this house again.'"