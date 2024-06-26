Jennifer Lopez's Multi-Million Dollar Car Collection Including a $460K Rolls Royce Phantom and More

JLo's Car Collection: A Testament to Opulence and Luxury

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Jennifer Lopez is not only an international superstar but also a highly successful entrepreneur. With her clothing lines, perfume brands, chart-topping singles, and numerous successful movies, she has built an impressive empire of her own. JLo's collection of cars is a testament to opulence and luxury, showcasing an array of breathtaking supercars and ultra-luxurious vehicles. Her garage is filled with some of the most exquisite and desirable automobiles money can buy, leaving any car enthusiast in awe and envious of her impressive collection. Jennifer Lopez's car collection mirrors her achievements and appreciation for the finer aspects of life, featuring notable vehicles like the Aston Martin DB7. Her assortment of cars exemplifies both her success and her refined taste.

1. Rolls Royce Phantom

Within Jennifer Lopez's remarkable car collection, the Rolls-Royce Phantom holds the crown as the most expensive vehicle, priced at $460,000. It embodies her affinity for luxury with its meticulously crafted interiors and a robust 6.75L V12 engine, delivering an impressive 563 horsepower, as reported by Car and Driver. Completing her Rolls-Royce trio, the Phantom showcases an iconic exterior design featuring the distinguished Rolls-Royce grille, LED headlamps, and striking 22-inch alloy wheels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stars and Their Cars (@starsandtheircars)

2. Rolls Royce Ghost

Jennifer Lopez's extravagant Rolls-Royce trio includes the stunning Ghost, which carries a price tag of $337,850. This luxury vehicle offers a delightful driving experience with its lavish interiors and a powerful 6.6L V12 engine that generates an impressive 563 horsepower. The Ghost's exterior is a showcase of meticulous craftsmanship, featuring the iconic Rolls-Royce grille, LED headlamps, and striking 21-inch alloy wheels. Notably, the combination of the retractable Spirit of Ecstasy ornament and the Starlight interior headliner further distinguishes Jennifer Lopez's white Rolls-Royce Ghost as an epitome of automotive artistry, as described by The US Sun.

Jennifer Lopez Doesn't Mind Sitting Shotgun in a Rolls-Royce Ghost https://t.co/02JKRe23Ez pic.twitter.com/q2XGliUVym — Flyin18T Motorsports (@Flyin18T) July 14, 2022

3. Rolls Royce Dawn

The Rolls-Royce Dawn represents the final chapter in the legacy of open-top combustion vehicles by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. Its engine bay houses a powerful 6.6-liter Twin-Turbo V12 engine, which unleashes an astonishing 563 horsepower and 850 Nm of torque. Undeniably, this exceptional automobile stands as one of the most remarkable and visually striking creations in existence. With a starting price of USD 398,000, the Dawn is already a luxurious masterpiece even without any personalization. It epitomizes the grandeur and elegance that only Rolls-Royce can deliver, showcasing unparalleled craftsmanship and attention to detail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars (@rollsroycecars)

4. Bentley Continental GTC

Jennifer Lopez's collection includes the timeless classic, the Bentley Continental GT, which carries a price tag of $275,325. This exquisite vehicle showcases handcrafted interiors and is powered by a formidable 6.0L W12 engine, delivering an impressive 626 horsepower. Jennifer Lopez's white Continental GT stands out with its iconic Bentley grille, LED headlamps, and elegant 21-inch alloy wheels, emanating an aura of class and sophistication. The GT is equipped with advanced features like the Bentley Rotating Display and Naim audio system, enhancing the driving experience to new heights of joy and luxury.

Jennifer Lopez was spotted taking her white Bentley convertible out for a spin in Los Angeles over the weekend.



January 22, 2022 pic.twitter.com/myglfKllq4 — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) January 23, 2022

5. Ferrari 488 GTB

Adding a touch of exoticism to Jennifer Lopez's collection is the Ferrari 488 GTB, priced at $298,900. This Italian stallion showcases race-inspired interiors and is powered by a commanding 3.9L V8 engine, generating an impressive 660 horsepower. With such power, the supercar effortlessly achieves a top speed of 205 MPH. The 488 GTB's exterior captivates with its aerodynamic design, LED headlamps, and striking 20-inch alloy wheels. Enhanced performance is further bolstered by advanced features like the Manettino dial and F1-Trac system, elevating the driving experience to new heights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ferrari 488 GTB (@ferrarii488gtb)

6. Aston Martin DB7

Among Jennifer Lopez's collection, the Aston Martin DB7 holds a prominent position, garnering immense popularity due to its appearances in the James Bond movies. With a retail price of $112,090, the DB7 showcases marvelous interiors featuring hand-stitched leather and state-of-the-art high-tech features. Adding a touch of power to its elegance is the potent 5.9-liter Supercharged V12 Engine, as highlighted by 21 Motoring. The car's exterior is equally captivating, characterized by sleek lines, LED headlamps, and striking 20-inch alloy wheels. The Aston Martin DB seamlessly blends tradition and innovation, making it a befitting choice for Jennifer Lopez's collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aston Martin (@astonmartin)

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 22, 2023. It has since been updated.