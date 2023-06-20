Jennifer Lopez Shares an Enviable "Daddy Appreciation" Post for Husband Ben Affleck on Father's Day

Jennifer Lopez shared an enviable "daddy appreciation" post for her husband Ben Affleck on Father's Day praising him for possessing the best "daddy skills". The Mother star posted a carousel of images on Instagram wishing the Batman star. She captioned it, "Daddy Appreciation Post Happy Father's Day Papa, And Happy Father's Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know."

The first image showcased Affleck shirtless flaunting his chiseled body, tattooed shoulders, and perfect abs. A video clip followed next where the Shotgun Wedding actress is seen appreciating her husband's parenting skills. The video also shows Affleck sitting in his office and smiling towards the camera.

Also Read: JLo Reveals Her Ben Affleck Tattoo in New Post to Commemorate Their Bond, 'Sealed for Eternity'

The next images are of the couple hugging and the montage ends with a short clip from 2000 while they were dating. In the video, the romantic pair is seen sporting white outfits and wearing sunglasses as they share a sweet kiss while Lopez holds a puppy in her arms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

In the clip shared from Lopez's appearance on the TV show The View, the Boy Next Door actress calls Affleck an "amazing dad". "It brings tears to my eyes, he is honestly the best dad I have ever seen. He is so involved. He teaches me, about how to interact with the kids sometimes."

She continues praising him, "He's just so in tune and he's just such a brilliant guy anyway, he's so learned in so many things anyway, and you can just tell that when he had his kids he must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children and he applies and he's present, and that's all you can ask, for a present, loving dad who cares and shows up every single day and that's who he is."

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Shares a Video of True and Dream Hysterically Crying But There's a Twist

Image Source: Getty Images | Charley Gallay

Affleck is stepdad to Lopez's twins Max and Emme, 15, who she shares with her musician ex-husband Marc Anthony. The Flash actor also shares three kids, Samuel, Seraphina, and Violet, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Also Read: Fans Concerned Over Odd Detail in the Latest Photo of 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown

According to PEOPLE, last month Lopez had showered praises on Affleck for being a "wonderful father" while speaking to Hoda Kotb on the Today show saying, "Well, he's a wonderful, wonderful father. And a father figure to Max and Emme as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there's us. He's fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means," she continued of Affleck. "And they love him. They love him. And they appreciate him, and so do I."

Image Source: Getty Images | Arturo Holmes

The Air actor had recently shared in an exclusive with The Hollywood Reporter that he had consciously taken towards the production side of films to remain close to his children in Los Angeles. "These years are too important. If I miss them, I'll regret it for the rest of my life. One of the reasons I did it was, I'm divorced. I share custody. I don't want to go to Austin and New Orleans and Georgia anymore and not see my kids."

More from Inquisitr

Kendall Jenner Reveals How Her Bond with Sister Kylie Strengthened Following Stormi's Birth

Fans Troll Liam Hemsworth as A.I. Deepfake Imagines Him as 'Geralt of Rivia'