From Farrah Abraham to Kailyn Lowry, Here Are the Top 10 Richest and Most Successful ‘Teen Mom’ Stars

Teen Moms and Their Net Worths

Teen moms on MTV reality show have made a name for themselves. From 16 and pregnant to now, the peaks and valleys of their journey have been documented in the franchise. Although many girls opened up about their struggles, some managed to earn a fortune for themselves. The women explored motherhood and its challenges on live TV while juggling fame and fans. However, they overcame the obstacles, and now these ten teen moms have built a net worth.

1. Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham, who was initially a part of 16 and Pregnant, is an OG Teen Mom of the MTV franchise. Throughout her career, she's ventured into multiple successful business ventures. However, in 2018, she sued Viacom company for $5 million because they fired her. But they settled outside of court for an undisclosed amount. She also sells content in the adult industry through an exclusive membership, and her net worth is $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

2. Kailyn Lowry

Kailyn Lowry is famous among fans of Teen Mom for her honesty. She presents a clear perspective on matters, and viewers adore her for this. Hence, she became a household name. Outside the reality show, the busy mom of four ventured into the world of podcasts. Lowry is also the host of two podcasts - Coffee Convos and Baby Mama: No Drama and has authored some books. And by January 2022, her estimated net worth was $25,000 as per Celebrity Net Worth.

3. Chelsea DeBoer

Chelsea DeBoer has been around since 16 and Pregnant transitioning into Teen Mom 2. The mom of four left an abusive relationship and lived a more private life. The reality star earned outside of the show and broke into the fashion industry, where she launched the Chelsea + Cole Collection for Itzy Ritzy. Her designs are famous on social media. She also has a home décor brand, and as of January 2022, her net worth was $60,000, per The List.

4. Catelynn Lowell

Lowell's journey on MTV has been through many ups and downs. She chose adoption on the show 16 and Pregnant. While continuing the Teen Mom franchise, she became a mother of three. She's struggled to decide what to do with her life other than parenting and the reality show. However, she also appeared on many reality shows apart from Teen Mom OG and has a clothing brand alongside her husband, Tyler Baltierra, with an estimated net worth of $1.3 million.

5. Leah Messer

Leah Messer is another reality star who has never shied away from showing her real life to the fans of Teen Mom. Apart from the show, she has also published a book, where she bared it all about addiction, her daughters, and bullies, among other topics. Messer is trying to branch out from the show and start her coaching company under the name Go Higher With Purpose, per Pop Culture. Despite her setbacks, her net worth is $50,000.

6. Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans is among the Teen Mom stars who have been surrounded by the most controversies. A 16 and Pregnant star transitioned to Teen Mom 2, and the problems followed. She earned a name for herself from the show, but the mom of three parted ways from the franchise due to her husband David Eason's opinions. For work, she creates content for Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Despite debts, she earns through sponsorships and has an estimated net worth of $500,000.

7. Cheyenne Floyd

Although Cheyenne Floyd is a Teen Mom star, this isn't the only reality show she appeared in. She gained huge popularity from MTV's Are You The One? Since then, the 31-year-old has worked a lot outside of her show. She first started her own fitness business and shared its glimpse in the show. Meanwhile, being a public figure, her social media handles, like Instagram and Snapchat, provide her money through sponsored posts. She also has an estimated net worth of $450,000.

8. Amber Portwood

Amber Portwood has been a Teen Mom star throughout. She featured in 16 and Pregnant and also joined the cast of Teen Mom, now known as Teen Mom OG. However, despite being a famous face, she struggled the hardest. She's often found herself caught in legal issues due to domestic violence and possession charges, per CNN. Aside from what she earns from the reality show, she makes sponsored posts and invests in properties. Her net worth is 1.1 million.

9. Briana DeJesus

Briana DeJesus has been part of the show for a long time. The reality star recently purchased a property and has been taking home $100,000 per episode for MTV's show. This is her primary source of income. However, this wasn't always the case. She first started around $20,000, but with time, she improved in name and money. And now, she has an estimated net worth of $750,000. Additionally, she works in the corporate field and part-time in a beauty salon.

10. Maci Bookout

Maci Bookout starred in 16 and Pregnant, transitioning to Teen Mom. The franchise followed her as a high schooler to a mom of three. Apart from being a reality star, Bookout is an entrepreneur through and through. She also runs a social media marketing company. She told International Business Times, "I don't brand it as me from MTV or on TV; if people don't watch the show, then they would never know that I'm on TV. I don't bring it up."

