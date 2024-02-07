Here's a Peek Inside Travis Barker's 3-Month-Old Son Rocky’s Vintage T-Shirt Collection

After his recent tattoo session, Travis Barker again proved to his fans that he is all about his three-month-old baby boy. Barker shared a picture of his son Rocky's vintage T-shirts arranged on a chair on his Snapchat Story on Wednesday. As reported by People, the photo included a black T-shirt by Ozzy Osbourne and a gray Led Zeppelin shirt. He wrote along with the picture, "Rocky's vintage collection ‼️"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

A few days ago, Barker shared a picture on Snapchat of a table filled with tattoo tools, such as razors and soap and water solutions. The image also included a tiny stencil with 'Rocky' in an ornate, swirling design. As such, Rocky's name now appears in Barker's collection of more than 100 tattoos, some devoted to his 44-year-old wife, Kourtney Kardashian. However, he hasn't yet revealed the location or final image of the completed artwork.

Image Credit: Snapchat | Travis Barker

Barker already has his three other children's names tattooed on his back in birth order—his son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, as well as his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, whom he considers one of his own—so he is continuing a family tradition by getting a tattoo of his newborn's moniker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

Earlier in January, Barker was seen trying to toss Rocky Thirteen's diaper into the diaper pail from across the baby's crib in a TikTok video. In the minute-long video, Travis goes above and beyond by attempting over 50 unsuccessful shots at the hoop, including one behind his back. His daughter, Alabama, who was recording the video, said, "I mean, you cannot be serious," during one of his many failed attempts. The frustrated musician ultimately succeeded in raising his hands and turned to face Alabama with a successful, although a little surprised, look. After finishing his victory lap, he ran to kiss Kardashian while flashing his biceps.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Photo by Gotham

The news of Kardashian's pregnancy broke at a Blink-182 performance in Los Angeles in June of last year. With reference to the band's All the Small Things music video, the reality star stood in the front row and put up a sign that said, "Travis, I'm Pregnant." Barker then sprang off the stage to hug her. A few months later, in September, Kardashian's pregnancy developed a condition that required 'urgent fetal surgery.' Barker came home to be at her side when he was on a European tour with his band at the time.

According to a source who spoke with People after the couple welcomed Rocky on November 1, 2023, Kardashian was 'over the moon about her son's arrival.' The source added, "Her pregnancy took a stressful turn towards the end. She is happy to be able to snuggle her baby boy now." Along with calling Barker 'amazing,' the insider said that he brought Kardashian her 'favorite, healthy food' while she was in the hospital. The source revealed, "He makes sure she has everything that she needs. He is obsessed with their baby boy."