Here's How Nikki Haley Reacted to Opponent Ron DeSantis Quitting the Ongoing 2024 Presidential Race

Nikki Haley responded promptly to Ron DeSantis concluding his presidential campaign at an event in Seabrook, New Hampshire, extending good wishes and recognizing his contributions. Speaking to her supporters, Haley commended DeSantis, saying, "He ran a great race, he’s been a good governor, and we wish him well." Continuing her address, the former South Carolina governor remarked on the evolving dynamics with DeSantis's exit, leaving "one fella and one lady left," per The Independent

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Also Read: 'Star Wars' Actor Mark Hamill Pokes Fun at Ron DeSantis for Dropping Out With His Own Made-Up Quote

At Brown’s Lobster Pound, Haley reflected on the swiftly changing situation, noting, "Boy, are things changing fast." The audience at the restaurant and volunteers applauded in response to the announcement of DeSantis' withdrawal. Haley reaffirmed her commitment to the presidential race, stating, "May the best woman win."

While there is a perception that DeSantis' endorsement of Trump could sway voters, advisers within Haley's campaign believe that his supporters will be split between her and the former president. Rick Wiley, a Haley adviser, highlighted the significance of DeSantis stepping aside, emphasizing "The utter humiliation" on Twitter.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

While some advisers had not anticipated DeSantis endorsing Haley, they remain confident in their strategy. Despite the optimistic perspective within Haley's campaign, certain political observers in New Hampshire voiced doubts regarding her prospects. Sean Van Anglen, a New Hampshire Republican opposing Trump, suggested that Haley's only chance lies in the support of undeclared independents. However, if she fails to secure New Hampshire, some predict her campaign's demise.

Also Read: Ron DeSantis Opposes Using Florida Taxpayer Money for Donald Trump's Legal Expenses

This is why Nikki Haley is afraid to debate Ron DeSantis in New Hampshire.pic.twitter.com/42F2Lqa98N — Never Back Down (@NvrBackDown24) January 18, 2024

One commentator, who remains anonymous, asserted, "She’s going to lose. By a lot." Terry Sullivan, Sen. Marco Rubio’s presidential campaign manager in 2016, downplayed the impact of DeSantis' departure, declaring the Republican primary over for a while. Sullivan suggested that DeSantis and potentially Haley would soon realize the inevitability of the situation. While DeSantis' exit has provided her with a favorable momentum, the ultimate test will be the voters' response on Tuesday. The dynamics of the race, shaped by DeSantis' withdrawal and Haley's positioning, continue to unfold as the presidential primary unfolds in New Hampshire.

Also Read: Donald Trump Thanks Ron DeSantis for Dropping Out at New Hampshire MAGA Rally: "I Appreciate That!"

Nikki Haley is skipping New Hampshire's debate.



Ron DeSantis will be there! — Never Back Down (@NvrBackDown24) January 15, 2024

Very recently, Haley publicly questioned the mental health of former President Donald Trump after he repeatedly confused her with former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a recent campaign address. The confusion occurred at a Trump rally in New Hampshire, where he falsely claimed that Haley was in charge of Capitol security on January 6, 2021, when a violent mob of his supporters breached the building.

Haley was not in office at that time, leading to widespread public bewilderment, as reported by ABC News. She highlighted, "Last night, Trump was at a rally and he’s going on and on mentioning me several times as to why I didn’t take security during the Capitol riots. Why I didn’t handle January 6 better? I wasn’t even in DC on January 6. I wasn’t in office then."

More from Inquisitr

Ron DeSantis Mocked for Ending 2024 Presidential Run with 'Fake' Churchill Quote: 'So On-Brand'

Ron DeSantis Ends His 2024 Presidential Campaign and Endorses Donald Trump