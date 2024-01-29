Here's How Much 'Sugar Brother' Kevin Morris Loaned Hunter Biden for Debts and Back Taxes

Hunter Biden has often claimed the spotlight over the last few months over an array of legal issues. Although he’s actively assisting his father, President Joe Biden, in his ongoing Presidential campaign. Hunter was under a lot of controversy due to his laptop containing some allegedly compromising information. Moreover, he was also in the tabloids after opening up about his addictions. However, it appears that he finds himself in the hot seat once again.

Fox News reported a new development with Biden’s alleged ‘Sugar Brother’ Kevin Miller. The two appeared beside each other at court earlier this week to discuss the real amount loaned by Miller to Biden. And it’s reportedly way over the originally revealed amount. To be more specific, it amounts to $6.5 Million which is over $1 Million more than the previously discussed amount. The publication obtained a letter from Morris’ legal counsel, which was first sent to the House Oversight Committee just this week. The letter includes a complete list and timeline of loans let out by Miller and the date it was supposed to be cleared.

Unlike Bided, Morris was subpoenaed by the court before the aforementioned committee for a “transcribed” interview in light of the ongoing impeachment inquiry. In that interview, Morris admitted to loaning Biden about $5 Million plus tax liability. A source with close knowledge of the ordeal claimed Morris and his attorney were discussing an estimate during that interview.

The letter mentioned an additional $1.6 Million, which was more than Morris could anticipate. Moving on to the intricate details of the loan, the letter recorded Biden being loaned $1.4 Million on October 13, 2021. Since this was a rather large sum of money, the option of installments was very much in play. Biden was supposed to clear about $500,000 by October 1, 2026, and the rest of the $417,634 on October 1, 2027.

Just days after Morris had given out a first loan, he lent money once more; a sum of $2.6 Million. Like before, he was asked to clear that one by October 17, 2029. Morris’s lawyer argued that the second loan “was used to pay, among other debts, Mr Biden’s tax debt to the IRS.”

Biden once more asked for financial help. Morris kindly obliged and gave him $640,355 on October 17, 2022, and is supposed to be cleared by October 15, 2027. That same year on December 30, Biden borrowed $685,813.99 and instructed him to pay that off by October 15, 2027. The last loan given by Morris to Biden was on December 29, 2023. He gave him about $1.2 million which is to be cleared with full interest by October 2029.

In light of such heavy financial transactions between Biden and Morris, he stated while speaking to the House panel. He said, “With respect to the loans, I am confident that Hunter will repay.” He clarified, “I did not and do not have any expectations of receiving anything from Hunter’s father or the Biden administration in exchange for helping Hunter, nor have I asked for anything from President Biden or his administration.” This comes after Special Council David Weiss had charged Biden with nine federal charges.