Here's How Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Marriage to Ex Perry Greene Crumbled Amidst Affair Rumors

In December 2022, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia finalized her divorce from Perry Greene, who had filed for separation in September 2022, citing an 'irretrievably broken' marriage. Rumors about Marjorie’s questionable behavior and affairs reportedly strained their relationship. In February 2021, it was alleged that she had an affair with Craig Ivey, a polyamorous tantric s*x guru. Following that, Marjorie was said to have another affair with Justin Tway, a manager at the CrossFit gym where she was earlier employed, according to the Daily Mail.

Tway however asserted, "I have no interest in talking about anything to do with that woman. Everything with her comes to no good," as reported by Nicki Swift. Marjorie also denied the claim. She ranted, "[It is] ridiculous tabloid garbage spread by an avowed Communist." Jim Chambers, her former boss, also claimed that her affairs were well-known. He said, "Everyone who moved in her circles knew about both the affairs." Ivey also shared his opinion about Marjorie. He opined, "There was never discussion of politics. It does sadden me to see the type of person she has chosen to become."

He added, "I feel like I knew her at her best and unfortunately she has drifted far from that life. I still wish her the best." Marjorie also came under media attention when she was seen close with the controversial journalist, Brian Glenn, a month after Perry filed for divorce. Glenn at first, dismissed any such rumors, but later, they made it official. In April 2023, Marjorie admitted to the romance, thanking Glenn for being the one who perfectly handles the media matters. "He's from the industry, so he is a great resource," she said.

"He's explained a lot, like how things work and yeah, it's great. So maybe I'm falling in love with the press," she added, as reported by the Daily Mail. At the time, Glenn too was navigating his divorce, separating from his wife just three days after Marjorie filed to end her marriage to Perry. While the rumors about Marjorie’s past have faded, her current relationship is always in the news.

During her divorce from Perry, she said, “Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom,” as reported by The Independent. She added, “I’ll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children. This is a private and personal matter and I ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.” Perry echoed, “Marjorie has been my best friend for the last 29 years and she has been an amazing mom! Our family is the most important thing we have done. As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship.”