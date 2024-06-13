Here's How Joe Biden Met His Son Hunter for the First Time After Guilty Verdict

It was an emotional day for President Joe Biden. The 81-year-old's son Hunter Biden was found guilty of all three counts in the federal gun trial by a Delaware jury. Soon after, the White House announced a sudden change in the POTUS' schedule, and the father, who stayed away from the courtroom, rushed to the Delaware Air National Guard to meet his convicted felon son.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

In a moving video, the Democrat touched down at Delaware where his son Hunter, his wife Melissa Cohen Biden, and the four-year-old grandson Beau were waiting on a tarmac. He got off the plane, grabbed Hunter in an emotional embrace, and tucked him back while his arms hovered over his son's for a few seconds. Meanwhile, he also embraced daughter-in-law Cohen and crouched down to grandson Beau, planting a sweet kiss on his forehead, per Daily Mail.

Biden, who previously said that "no one is above the law," reiterated a similar statement after the trial verdict but also expressed his love for his son. "As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery," per ABC News.

#HunterBiden's been through a lot of trauma that may have left him vulnerable to becoming a drug addict. He was with his mother and sister when they died in an auto accident, he was critically injured himself. Then he lost his brother to war. #JoeBiden's been through a lot too. https://t.co/k95279klYr — Celestial Sojourner (@CSojourner) June 12, 2024

He also noted that while it hurts to see their son being convicted, they'd accept the verdict out of respect for the judicial system. "As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that."

BREAKING: Hunter Biden convicted on all three felony charges.



"A federal jury has convicted Hunter Biden on all three federal felony gun charges he faced, concluding that he violated laws meant to prevent drug addicts from owning firearms," CNN reported.



Hunter Biden will… pic.twitter.com/ujinwgA6RA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 11, 2024

The 54-year-old attorney issued his own statement after the verdict, expressing gratitude to his family and more specifically his wife Cohen for standing firm with him throughout the trial, "I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome. Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time."

Meanwhile, Hunter's lawyer Abbe Lowell said that although they are "naturally disappointed" with the trial's verdict, they'd still respect the judicial process and "vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available," per CBS News.

#hunterbiden so as I understand it young Biden bought a gun while a drug user while stating he was clean. He had the gun for a week and committed no gun crime with it. Must be thousands of people doing the same but he gets court because of who he is. — Ian Ferguson (@sundialSoft) June 12, 2024

Hunter was indicted for the first time in September 2023 on three felony gun charges. Reportedly, he bought a firearm in 2018 while he was heavily addicted to crack cocaine and kept the gun in his possession throughout that period. Also, he was indicted for lying about his substance abuse habit.