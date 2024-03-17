Here Are the Top 10 Moments From This Year’s Oscars, Ranging From the Best to the Worst and Wildest

Best, Worst, and Wildest Moments From Oscars 2024

The 2024 Oscars proved to be a rollercoaster of emotions, captivating the audience with heartwarming moments and others that drew criticism. The event was a mix of unexpected reunions, bold onstage antics, and surprising moments. From Ryan Gosling's delightful reunion with the Kens from Barbie to John Cena's daring near-nude appearance, the evening was filled with memorable moments. The 96th Academy Awards delivered a range of highs and lows, along with some well-deserved wins that had been a long time coming. As we look back on the evening, here are the top 10 moments that defined the 2024 Oscars, showcasing the best, worst, and wildest moments of the night.

1. Here's How Kimmel's Closed His Opening Monologue

According to The Guardian, Kimmel's opening monologue at the 96th Academy Awards didn't hold back, poking fun at many of Hollywood's biggest names. It was a classic Kimmel opening which was snarky, lovely, and a bit edgy. After acknowledging Hollywood's resilience during the actors' and writers' strikes, he turned the spotlight, quite literally, on the unsung heroes behind the scenes—the film crews. Kimmel brought out the Teamsters, truck drivers, lighting crew, sound technicians, camera operators, gaffers, and grips, giving them the recognition they deserve.

2. Da’Vine Joy Randolph Won Best Supporting Actress

The actress clinched a victory at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday, earning the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in The Holdovers. In her teary-eyed speech, she said, "God is so good. I didn't think I was supposed to be doing this as a career. I started off as a singer. And my mother said to me, 'Go across that street to that theatre department. There's something for you there.' And I thank my mother for doing that," as reported by PEOPLE. Randolph became emotional as she recounted how her mother encouraged her to pursue theater and reflected on the support she received from an early mentor.

3. The Don Julio Toast

According to a report by Variety, the host of the 96th Academy Awards had a pre-planned segment to take a shot of Don Julio tequila during the show alongside Guillermo Rodriguez. As the audience enthusiastically joined in by raising their glasses, Rodriguez humorously, yet mistakenly, referred to the Oscar-nominated actor Colman Flamingo, a joke that unfortunately fell flat and failed to land its punchline. To compound the awkwardness of the moment, the skit was immediately followed by a Don Julio advertisement, which featured a lively display of firecrackers, line dancing, and a DJ set.

4. John Cena Went Naked to Give Out An Award

Cena made a bold entrance at the 2024 Oscars, seemingly appearing on stage in his birthday suit, as per the New York Post. The actor surprised everyone by going nude at the prestigious event as part of a comedic skit at the Dolby Theatre in LA. With a pause, Kimmel said, “Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn’t that be crazy?” Cena then strolled onto the stage, seemingly nude but cleverly hiding his jewels behind a large envelope. “I changed my mind, I don’t want to do the streaker bit anymore,” Cena told Kimmel.

5. Speech by Cord Jefferson

During his acceptance speech for the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar, American filmmaker Jefferson called on Hollywood's financiers to reconsider how they allocate their investments. According to Rolling Stone, he said, “I understand this is a risk-averse industry. Two hundred million movies are also a risk. … Instead of making one $200 million, try making 10 $20 million movies. Or 50 $4 million movies. … The next Martin Scorsese is out there. The next Greta’s out there. … The next Christopher Nolan is out there.”

6. The Barbie and Oppenheimer Feud

The 2024 Oscars brought an end to the long-standing Barbenheimer feud, with actors Gosling and Emily Blunt finally settling the debate over which movie is superior, according to Screenrant. The pair presented awards at the 96th annual Academy Awards, and naturally, the rivalry between their 2023 blockbusters surfaced on stage. Gosling couldn't resist taking a playful jab at his co-presenter about her film. Then Blunt took a dig back by accusing Gosling and called him “Mr. ‘I Need to Paint My Abs to Get Nominated.'” Gosling said, “This has got to stop. We have to squash this.”

7. A Missed Chance to Make Best Actress History

There was a strong expectation that Lily Gladstone would take home the Best Actress award for her performance in Killers of the Flower Moon, especially since the film had been overlooked in other categories. However, to everyone's surprise, Emma Stone's name was announced instead. Visibly moved, the Poor Things actress, portraying Bella Baxter, graciously accepted her award and expressed gratitude to her fellow cast members, director, and her three-year-old daughter. Despite Stone's candid remarks about wardrobe mishaps and potential voice loss during her acceptance speech, many couldn't help but ponder the significance of honoring Gladstone instead.

8. Showstopper By Gosling

Gosling and a group of Ken dolls stole the spotlight at the 2024 Oscars with a grand performance alongside Slash of iconic rock band Guns n' Roses, of the Barbie showstopper, I'm Just Ken. According to the Los Angeles Times, Gosling began the performance from the audience, seated between a laughing Billie Eilish and Margot Robbie, before joining his fellow cowboy-hatted Kens on stage for an emotionally charged dance routine. Inside the Dolby Theatre, vibrant pink screens displayed the lyrics to the final verse, prompting the audience to join in a surprise session for the last of the original song contenders.

9. 20 Days in Mariupol Being Confused With I’m Just Ken

During filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov's poignant acceptance speech for the Best Documentary award, honoring 20 Days in Mariupol, a film depicting Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the timing of the play-out music was regrettable. Chernov highlighted the resilience of the Ukrainian people and emphasized the significance of using film to shed light on injustices worldwide. “Cinema forms memories and memories form history,” he said. The moment was captivating and deeply touching. The orchestra followed with a particularly cinematic version of I'm Just Ken, adding to the emotional impact of the scene.

10. Oppenheimer Won Best Picture

At the 96th Academy Awards, Oppenheimer emerged as the clear winner, taking over its competitors by securing an impressive seven Oscars, including the prestigious Best Picture award. This remarkable achievement finally solidified Nolan's standing as the popular filmmaker of his generation, as noted by the New York Times. The film's success underscored a celebration of grand, epic storytelling that delves into profound aspects of the human experience. Nolan, a highly acclaimed filmmaker known for his visionary work, had previously received five nominations for directing or writing but had never clinched a win.