Here Are the Most Beloved and Hated Cast Members of '1000-Lb Sisters'

The Beloved and Loathed: '1000-Lb Sisters' Cast Members That Fans Can't Get Enough Of

Image Source: Youtube | Photo by @TLC

The reality show 1000-lb Sisters has captured audiences since its debut in 2020, flaunting the weight loss journeys and personal lives of its cast members. As fans have followed the rollercoaster ride of the series, certain cast members have emerged as fan favorites, while others have faced criticism and scrutiny. The cast members of the show were successful in evoking strong emotions from fans, with some being celebrated for their positive contributions and others facing criticism for their actions and attitudes.

1. Amanda Halterman (Loved)

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @amandahalterman

Amanda Halterman, the half-sister of Amy and Tammy Slaton, swiftly won the hearts of fans with her no-nonsense yet caring approach. She’s been a supportive figure for her sisters, especially during their weight loss journeys. Fans praise her maternal instincts and the way she handles difficult situations with grace. One Reddit user shared their opinion and wrote, “Tbh, I don’t have any “least favorites” apart from the mom. I recognize that trauma, poverty, and addiction can cause people to act in ways that most would deem “unacceptable” the best part of the show for me is the growth these people make. Tammy especially. She’s not perfect, but she’s done damn well considering the circumstances. In terms of fave, I gotta say Amanda. She is just the most kind, caring, wonderful Momma bear to all of her siblings. Every family needs an Amanda!!!”

2. Chris Combs (Loved)

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @chris.combs.5243

Chris Combs, Amy, and Tammy’s older half-brother, gained escalated adoration for his supportive nature and positive attitude. His journey towards better health has motivated viewers. On a Reddit thread, one fan wrote, “I think my overall favorite is Amanda. She’s so genuine and funny and loving. Chris is fantastic. The way he always gives tough love (but always love no matter what) is inspiring. I’ve always liked Amy, but now recently seeing her as a mother has tugged at my heartstrings. She loves her babies so much and is so interactive with them. It’s beautiful to see. I don’t want to bash anybody, because I definitely don’t know the ins and outs of these people's lives. That being said, I really dislike how Tammy treats people. It infuriates me when so many just want to help and love her and she lashes out. But that can be said for any addict.”

3. Amy Slaton (Loved)

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @amyslaton_halterman

As per the reports of Screen Rant, despite facing several challenges in her life, Amy Slaton’s determination and resilience have endeared her to fans. Her journey towards weight loss, coupled with her role as a mother and sister, has accumulated respect and admiration from viewers. One fan wrote, "Favorite is def Amy. I know she's had her moments of being...not so great, but I've never seen anyone chase being "good" as hard as her." Amy recalled past struggles and remarked, “Mom was always at work, so we had to learn how to cook and stuff for ourselves. And at 10 and 11 you really couldn't prepare healthy food and stuff.”

4. Darlene Slaton (Loathed)

Image Source: Youtube | Photo by @TLC

Darlene Slaton, the mother of Tammy and Amy, has faced severe criticism from fans due to her observed lack of support and sometimes harsh behavior towards her children. Her actions on the show have led many fans to view her negatively. One user shared their perspective and wrote on Reddit, “Darlene is awful and I find her even more offensive because I'm an actual Christian and it isn't very offensive when people call themselves Christian and act the complete opposite of how we are commanded. I am trying to reserve judgment about Amy until we hear more but it's hard not to feel angry that she is signing her kids up for fatherlessness and all the issues that come with it…”

5. Tammy Slaton (Loathed)

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @queentammy86

Tammy Slaton’s journey on 1000-lb Sisters has been filled with controversy and mixed reactions from fans. While some appreciate her progress and perseverance, others mock her attitude and nature, especially towards those trying to help her. A Reddit user wrote, “Amanda is my favorite, I like how she doesn’t take anyone’s bull. Tammy makes me so angry. Her attitude towards everyone, her entitlement, and her whole energy is just draining. Her saying her family being “lazy” for not pushing her in a wheelchair, whenever she doesn’t get her way she throws a tantrum and her family just lets her do it and inevitably apologizes to her. Like what? I would simply walk away or hang up - what’s she gonna do? Chase me? Lmao. Especially in the newest episode, I was so angry with her attitude. Granted, I want to see her succeed but why should everyone bow down to her when she doesn’t support anyone else? She was pissed when Amy and Chris got approved for their surgeries but expected a party for her all because “she did it herself”…. As I recall, she would be dead if she was not in this rehab. So maybe it’s because of the staff - not you, Tammy.”

6. Michael Halterman (Loathed)

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @amyslaton_halterman

Amy's husband Michael Halterman has faced criticism from fans, particularly for his changing behavior and lack of support towards his family. His actions on the show have led to mixed opinions among viewers. One Reddit user added, “Michael can kick fucking rocks. He’s a terrible husband and father and I feel awful for Amy.” Amy shared her struggles and exclaimed, “There was no support. There was no love. There was no kindness. There was just mental abuse.” Amy further added, “I’ve said I'm not a therapy person — I said, 'I will never go to therapy’ But I went to therapy. And I’m happier.”