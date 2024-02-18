Here are 8 Meanest Things 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Has Said About Janelle Brown

8 Hurtful Things Kody Brown Said to Janelle Brown

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Frederick M. Brown

In the wake of Janelle Brown and Kody Brown's separation announcement, viewers of Sister Wives have been eagerly following the developments in their tumultuous marriage. The couple exchanged vows in 1993, marking Janelle's entry as Kody's second wife into their plural marriage. However, their union hit a significant turning point when news of their separation surfaced during a special episode of Sister Wives in December 2022. The revelation didn't come as a complete surprise to fans, given the turbulent history between Kody and Janelle, including instances where Kody made hurtful remarks towards her. Here, we are delving into a few of these incidents to shed light on the complexity of their relationship.

1. Kody Accused Janelle of Being Lazy

Image Source: Instagram | @tlc

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Kody and Robyn Brown adopted a more cautious approach compared to the rest of the plural family, causing significant tension with Janelle's children. This conflict resulted in considerable division within the family, placing Janelle in a difficult position where she had to decide between supporting Kody or siding with her children. Ultimately, she opted to stand by her kids. However, Kody showed little sympathy towards his wife’s decision. According to The Hollywood Gossip, he said "She doesn’t want to hear the facts. She doesn’t want to hear it. Frankly, I think Janelle is lazy about an ounce of prevention."

2. Kody Said, "Janelle Is Full Of S**t"

Image Source: Instagram | @tlc

Amid the COVID-19 quarantine, Janelle and Christine Brown grew increasingly worried about the limited family interactions their children were experiencing. Recognizing the importance of familial bonds, they took the initiative to facilitate gatherings, ensuring their kids could connect. To combat the isolation brought on by the pandemic, they made holiday plans. However, their proactive approach didn't sit well with Kody, who became enraged by their efforts. Kody expressed his frustration, openly questioning Janelle's sincerity and accusing her of being "full of s**t," as reported by Screenrant. Despite Janelle's repeated assurances to Kody about her intentions to bridge the gap between him and his sons, he remained skeptical and distrusting of her efforts.

3. "You Don't Listen"

Image Source: Instagram | @tlc

The ongoing power struggle between Kody and Janelle finally reached a point, filled with accusations of feeling unheard and unseen, intensifying the already strained dynamics between them. The communication breakdown sheds light on the deeper-rooted issues that had been within their marriage. While Kody typically wears his emotions on his sleeve, Janelle has been known as the steady and composed member of the family. However, the tension in their conversation was so palpable that even Janelle found herself losing her composure. Ultimately, the exchange resulted in Kody accusing Janelle of not listening to him before storming out.

4. "I Don't Have Sons. They're All Dead To Me,” Kody Said

Image Source: Instagram | @tlc

In this particular scene, Kody jokes about his sons' lack of assistance, but in hindsight, this remark takes on a more somber tone. Recent reports from Showbiz Cheatsheet reveal that Kody has been estranged from several of his sons, notably Gabriel and Garrison, for the past few years. Throughout Sister Wives season 18, Kody was visibly upset about his COVID-19 protocols not being adhered to by Janelle's sons. Following a particularly heated argument during the pandemic, Kody reached his breaking point. He said, "I don't have sons. They're all dead to me." The rift with his sons might have started during the pandemic, but it had been brewing for years.

5. Kody Charged Janelle With "Lying" and "Cheating"

Image Source: Instagram | @tlc

Kody and Janelle find themselves at odds regarding their approach to parenting their children. As tensions escalated during a heated discussion about their relationship and holiday arrangements, a conversation about Christmas plans between the conflicted spouses turned volatile, according to reports from PEOPLE. When Janelle revealed to Kody that she and her children would be celebrating the holidays with Christine and her children, Kody became agitated. While Janelle and Christine had maintained a close bond, Kody expected Janelle to remain loyal to him, especially after Christine's departure. Accusing Janelle of lying and depriving him of precious family time, Kody got frustrated.

6. Kody Alleges That Janelle "Undermines" His Authority

Image Source: Instagram | @tlc

In discussing his strained relationship with his sons, Kody hinted at Janelle's role in diminishing his capacity to effectively lead within the family dynamic. "I could be a great leader in the family and I should be, despite their undermining, but I don’t have the exposure to the children that the mothers have in this family. So having the mothers support me would be the thing to do," he said, as reported by TODAY. Ultimately, Kody's resentment came from his self-centered frustration with Janelle prioritizing her children's well-being over his desires.

7. Kody believes Janelle is “Too Independent”

Image Source: Instagram | @tlc

In the dynamic of Kody's plural marriage, where he juggles relationships with multiple wives and a total of 18 children, each wife often found herself spending significant periods alone. During one memorable episode of Season 17, Kody hinted at his perception that Janelle had grown overly self-sufficient. He said, “I don’t really see it as much that she’s independent as that she’s aloof. She kind of does her thing, I kind of do mine.” On the other hand, Janelle emphasized the importance of her independence. Over time, Kody harbored feelings of bitterness towards Janelle for her tendency to make independent choices without seeking his input.

8. Kody's Thoughts on PMS

Image Source: Instagram | @tlc

One of the most inappropriate remarks Kody made during Sister Wives involved his wives' menstrual cycles. During a particularly heated argument with one of his wives, he attributed the conflict to her experiencing PMS, sidestepping the actual issues at hand and reducing them to outdated stereotypes about women's periods. In a shocking conversation with another polygamist husband, Kody went as far as describing his wives as "demonic" during their menstrual cycles, claiming to feel "abused" by their monthly cycles. Janelle, in particular, was never comfortable with Kody's insensitive comments regarding her menstrual cycle.