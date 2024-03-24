Here Are 7 Outrageously Wild Celebrity Interviews That Have Not Been Forgotten

Unveiling the Eccentric: 7 Outrageously Strange Celebrity Interviews That Took Us on a Wild Ride

Celebrity interviews often offer surprising insights into the lives and minds of famous personalities, especially since most A-listers usually prefer being private about their lives otherwise. However, some interviews have taken a bizarre and unexpected turn, leaving fans with unforgettable moments and probably more than they bargained for. These celebrity interviews offer a glimpse into the eccentricities, passions, and controversies surrounding famous personalities. From unique hobbies to unconventional beliefs, these seven weird celebrity interviews were a wild ride for both the interviewers and the fans.

1. David Lynch's Woody Woodpecker Figurines Rescue

In a 2017 interview with The Telegraph, famous director David Lynch shared a unique story about his Woody Woodpecker figurines. Lynch recalled how he 'rescued' five Woody Woodpecker toys from a gas station in 1981. He revealed, "I screech on the brakes, I do a U-turn, go back, and I buy them and I save their lives," he recounted. "I named them Chucko, Buster, Pete, Bob, and Dan, and they were my boys and they were in my office. They were my dear friends for a while, but certain traits started coming out and they became not so nice. They are not in my life anymore.” This bizarre anecdote left many readers scratching their heads and wondering about Lynch's unique attachment to these figurines.

2. Robert Pattinson's Piccolini Cuscino Business Idea

In a GQ profile, actor Robert Pattinson unraveled his unconventional business idea called Piccolini Cuscino, a handheld pasta concept. During the interview, Pattinson tried to create this culinary invention using cornflakes, cheese, sauce, and a novelty lighter. The comical and chaotic process, complete with accidental burns and kitchen mishaps, added a surreal twist to the interview. He said, “Maybe if I say it in GQ, maybe, like, a partner will just come along.” Pattinson further added, "No idea if it’s cooked or not. I mean, there’s absolutely no chance this is gonna work. Absolutely none. Yeah, I think I have to leave that alone. But that is a Piccolini Cuscino.”

3. Johnny Depp's Rollercoaster Revelations

Johnny Depp’s interview with Rolling Stone was a rollercoaster of bizarre revelations. Depp first opened up when he said, “My roommate couldn’t say much. He was a bank robber. He was the ponytail bandit. He was 11 and 1, but that one will get you. He only robbed banks in Beverly Hills.” Depp didn’t stop there as he further continued talking about Osama Bin Laden and what would have been a 'better' way to catch him: “You get a bunch of fucking planes, big fucking planes that spray shit, and you drop LSD 25. You saturate the fucking place. Every single thing will walk out of their cave smiling, happy.” From discussing a hypothetical LSD plan to capture Bin Laden to sharing extravagant spending habits, Depp's interview was a mix of eccentric ideas and financial woes.

4. Terrence Howard's 'Terryology' and Unconventional Relationship

As per BuzzFeed, following controversies, actor Terrence Howard delved into a peculiar hobby called 'Terryology,' where he challenged traditional mathematical concepts. The interviewer revealed, "He began writing down his logic, in a language of his own devising that he calls Terryology. He wrote forward and backward, with both his right and left hands, sometimes using symbols he made up that look foreign, if not alien, to keep his ideas secret until they could be patented." Howard revealed, “This is the last century that our children will ever have been taught that one times one is one. They won’t have to grow up in ignorance. Twenty years from now, they’ll know that one times one equals two. We’re about to show a new truth. The true universal math. And the proof is in these pieces. I have created the pieces that make up the motion of the universe. [...] They tell the truth from within.”

5. Chris Evans' Flirtatious GQ Profile

Chris Evans' pre-Captain America GQ profile in 2011 took a flirtatious and playful turn, with Evans engaging in charming banter and activities with the interviewer. Evans shared, "The times in [his] life when [he's] been happiest are the times when [he's] seen, like, a sunset or a waterfall, and seems to have a strong affinity for high fives and making jerk-off gestures when he was sick of hearing himself talk." Evans showcased his affable and charismatic side, creating an intimate and fun atmosphere throughout the interview.

6. Channing Tatum's Camping Adventure

Channing Tatum's interview with GQ featured a camping experience with the journalist, revealing Tatum's spontaneous and adventurous nature. From surprising friends with naked pool visits to encountering quirky characters during their escapades, they seemingly did it all. They even met a stranger named ‘Ordinary Tom,' who shared weird details about his wife: “She had cancer. She’s in remission now, but she lost her teeth and her tit. She used to be built like a brick shithouse.” Tatum's interview was filled with humorous and unconventional moments. The interview provided a glimpse into Tatum's offbeat sense of humor and penchant for spontaneous adventures.

7. Mark Wahlberg's Controversial Remarks

One of Mark Wahlberg's interviews with Men's Journal sparked controversy due to his comments about 9/11. Wahlberg made audacious statements about how he would have handled the situation differently if he were on one of the planes, drawing criticism for the insensitive nature of his remarks, as per NPR. He had exclaimed back then, "If I was on that plane with my kids, it wouldn't have went down like it did. There would have been a lot of blood in that first-class cabin and then me saying, 'OK, we're going to land somewhere safely, don't worry.'"