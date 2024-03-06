Here Are 7 Notable Instances Highlighting the Alleged Family Drama Involving Miley Cyrus

Here's an Overview of the Drama Within the Cyrus Family

The Cyrus family has been experiencing a whirlwind of changes, some positive and others not so much. Over the years, they have been embroiled in various controversies, from Miley Cyrus' tumultuous past to the multiple separations of Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus. One thing is clear, tensions have been running high in the past year. Unfortunately, Miley's conflicts in the last decade have not been the entertaining, celebrity feuds, but rather personal and familial struggles. It appears that the Cyruses are at odds with their own family. Here's a quick overview of the drama, starting with the most recent developments.

1. Did Miley and Noah Cyrus Have a Disagreement?

Despite their close bond in the past, fans began to notice signs of tension between Miley and her sister later. Noah spoke candidly about the challenges of growing up in the shadow of her famous sibling, revealing the inspiration behind her song Young & Sad, as reported by The Independent. This track is included in her EP titled The End of Everything. The lyrics say, “My sister’s like sunshine, bringing good light wherever she’ll go/ and I was born to rain clouds, blessed in her shadows.” In an Instagram live session, Noah delved into the significance behind the lyrics, becoming emotional while shedding tears at one point.

2. Billy Ray and Tish Got Separated

Billy Ray and Tish had been married for nearly three decades before deciding to end their marriage for the third time. Their relationship has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows, as per US Weekly. In a joint statement, the separated couple discussed their choice and shared their plans for the future. They said, "We will ALWAYS be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important. With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus."

3. Miley and Liam Hemsworth Got Separated

Miley and Hemsworth first crossed paths in 2010 and eventually were married in 2018. However, their union came to an end the following year, and they officially divorced in 2020, according to PEOPLE. The couple's decision to marry was prompted by the loss of their Malibu residence in the Woolsey Fire, but The Hunger Games star initiated divorce proceedings shortly thereafter, citing irreconcilable differences. They reached an agreement on the division of their assets, with Miley taking custody of their pets. The divorce was expedited since there were no shared assets or debts during their marriage, and neither Hemsworth nor Miley requested spousal support, as per court documents.

4. Tish Married Dominic Purcell

The couple exchanged vows on August 19, 2023, in a small ceremony held in Malibu, California. Just four months earlier, Tish, the mother of Miley and Noah, revealed her engagement to Purcell, known for his role on Fox's Prison Break from 2005 to 2008. Their relationship began through direct messages on Instagram, and they publicly confirmed their romance on the platform in November 2022. Over the subsequent months, both Tish and Purcell have shared snippets of their love story on social media, as reported by PEOPLE.

5. Billy Ray Fell in Love

Billy Ray has embarked on a new romantic journey with Firerose. Their relationship blossomed after collaborating officially in 2021, and Firerose seemingly confirmed their love in August 2022 with a heartfelt birthday tribute to Billy Ray. Engagement speculation arose when Firerose shared a photo sporting a diamond on her ring finger on September 13, 2022. It was subsequently disclosed that Billy Ray had proposed the month prior. The couple exchanged vows in October 2023, sharing the news joyfully on Instagram, according to PEOPLE.

6. Rift Between Miley and Billy Ray

The rift between father and daughter came to light in the modern manner, through social media. It appears that Miley initiated the move to create some space between them, as per The Things. Following her parents' divorce, Miley appeared to send a cryptic message by unfollowing Billy Ray on social media. According to one source, the Hannah Montana star disagreed with some of her father's actions. "There were words exchanged over what ­happened towards the end of Billy and Tish's marriage and since then, but they clearly see things very differently," the insider said.

7. Noah Made a Subtle Criticism of Miley

Noah commented on a TikTok interview featuring her sister, where the Flowers singer discussed what it was like growing up with a famous sibling. "The disrespect in this video," Noah wrote, as reported by Radar Online. To provide a bit of background, although Noah and Miley have frequently discussed their close relationship, Miley's intense rise to child stardom and subsequent global fame significantly affected their bond. In a memorable moment from 2020, Noah tearfully shared her feelings about growing up in the shadow of Miley's fame.