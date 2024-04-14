Here Are 10 Surprising Facts About Miley Cyrus That You Would Never Believe

Here Are A Few Unknown Facts About Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has etched her name in the history of talent, transitioning from her innocent days as the beloved Disney Channel character, Hannah Montana, to her more daring and provocative persona in recent years. Throughout her journey, Miley has remained a focal point of attention, thanks to her commanding voice, dynamic personality, and unapologetic style of self-expression, cementing her status as one of the most captivating celebrities of our era. As you delve into this article about Miley’s life, get ready to uncover a few surprising facts you likely weren't aware of until now.

1. Miley’s Real Name Was Destiny Hope

On 23 November 1992, the world welcomed Miley, originally named Destiny Hope Cyrus. According to Hello Magazine, her infectious smile as a child earned her the endearing nickname Miley. Interestingly, her given name, Destiny Hope, was a testament to her father's, Billy Ray Cyrus, the belief that she would bring hope to the world. However, as she matured, the singer known for Plastic Hearts chose to officially adopt the name Miley in 2008, embracing the childhood nickname that had stuck with her as Smiley.

2. Miley is Ambidextrous

Miley was born left-handed, but her father, Billy Ray, believed it would be practical for her to navigate the guitar more with her right hand as he felt it was easier. Consequently, Miley now appears to be right-handed and signs autographs with her right hand, although this is not her dominant hand. As reported by The Talko, Miley has mentioned that her autographs are difficult to read because she has been compelled to use her non-dominant hand. Additionally, Miley has stated that her poor handwriting is also because she is ambidextrous.

3. She Dropped Out From High-School

Raised in a family deeply involved in show business, Miley was introduced to the world of entertainment from a young age. However, everything took a dramatic turn when she secured the role of Miley Stewart in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana as a preteen, as detailed by Showbiz Cheatsheet. Unsurprisingly, Miley's journey wasn't without its bumps, as she was reportedly expelled from her private school. Rumor has it that the mischievous young starlet faced her dismissal after enlightening a classmate about the intricacies of French kissing.

4. She is Bisexual

Miley has never been one to hold back when it comes to discussing her love life and sexuality. The singer of Flowers has been involved in well-publicized relationships with several ex-partners, including both men and women. Despite her high-profile romances with celebrities like Liam Hemsworth, Nick Jonas, and Cody Simpson, Miley, who identifies as queer, has always been open about her attraction to women, according to PEOPLE. In numerous candid interviews over the years, she has spoken extensively about her bisexuality, embracing her identity without hesitation.

5. Miley is Obsessed with Tattoos

Miley boasts an extensive collection of tattoos that continues to expand with each passing day. According to Pop Sugar, the singer got her first tattoo in 2009 at the age of 17, and she has been adding to her collection ever since. A glance at her body art reveals that, unlike many other celebrities who stick with one tattoo artist they are comfortable with, Miley's tattoos are the creations of various artists, each with a special significance. Among them, she proudly displays one symbolizing her unwavering support for the LGBT community and even sports a surprising tattoo inked on her lips.

6. She Has a Heart Condition

Miley has a heart condition called tachycardia, which occurs when one's heartbeat is faster than normal. In her 2009 memoir, Miley wrote, "My heart rate increases a lot just from going up a flight of stairs. There is never a time onstage when I'm not thinking about my heart." Fortunately, her condition isn't fatal. She wrote, "The type of tachycardia I have isn't dangerous. It won't hurt me, but it does bother me." According to Nicki Swift, some sources have speculated that the singer's condition may have grown by her lifestyle of partying and drug use.

7. Her First Controversy was at 15

As Tell Tales noted, Miley's half-naked appearance on the cover of Vanity Fair quickly generated media attention. The teenager was found only wearing a silk sheet and topless. However, it's safe to say that Miley's more controversial moments to come are nothing like that photo shoot. “Everyone knows the controversy of the photo, but they don’t really know the behind the scenes, which is always much more meaningful,” she said about her very first experience of being in controversy at the age of just 15.

8. Miley is Richer Than Her Dad

Despite her long tenure in the entertainment industry, Miley initially made a significant income through her role on the Disney Channel's hit show Hannah Montana, where she portrayed a teenager leading a double life as a rockstar. Following her departure from Disney, Miley's earnings have continued to soar, thanks to roles in movies, chart-topping music, and other ventures, all contributing to her growing net worth. In fact, according to Seventeen Magazine, Miley now reportedly out-earns her famous father, Billy Ray. This savvy entrepreneur has generated much of her wealth through sold-out arena tours, acting in films and TV shows, and selling merchandise.

9. She and Kanye West Are Great Pals

It's hardly a shock that Miley counts the renowned rapper, Kanye West, among her friends, given their shared penchant for pushing boundaries and surprising their fans. The twerking sensation revealed in an interview that before her performance at the VMAs, West requested a brief conversation with her. He said, "That there are not a lot of artists [he] believe in more than [her] right now.” According to Complex, she also said, "I kind of have a good relationship with him now. It's good to have someone you can call and be like."

10. Her Record-Breaking Twerking Performance

Miley caused quite a stir when she debuted her unconventional dance moves at the VMAs, igniting the internet, as Forbes reported. A Twitter blog post summarizing the VMAs highlighted the frenzy Miley incited, with her performance sparking a wave of 360,000 tweets per minute. This surge in Twitter activity during Miley's performance underscored the immense impact she had compared to other moments of the event. However, the buzz didn't stop there, Google also experienced a surge in searches for Miley, with millions of people wanting to learn more about the performance.