Kristen Stewart refuses to adopt the typical red carpet appearance checklists. The unwitting fashion diva has been taking major chances by fusing her quirky aesthetic with chic Chanel ensembles, and it has propelled her to the top of numerous best-dressed lists, per Vanity Fair.

Stewart appeared at the Paris Theatre's New York premiere of her 2016 film, Café Society, in a ruffled, transparent, long-sleeved white Chanel gown with leather cuffs and crisscross ribbing at the waist. Asked at the time as to how she would characterize her current fashionable appearance with her platinum-blonde undercut hair, Stewart had the most confident answer.

“It’s f**ing dope!” Stewart proudly told Vanity Fair at the screening presented by the Cinema Society. “My style is a little edgy and different. It’s fun to wear clothes that show off my personality, and I feel way more comfortable and confident when I do. It’s boring if I look like everyone else. I like to be different, even if other people don’t like what I’m wearing.”

When Stewart was discussing the character she got to play in Café Society, she said, per PEOPLE, “There’s no judgment in that story. There’s a real appreciation of experience and how sort of ambiguous that can be.” Besides, she added, “She’s a baller.” The actress joked when asked what she liked to dress to feel more like a baller. “Nothing!”

Since the early 2000s, when her portrayal as Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga established her as a superstar, Kristen Stewart's fashion sense has unquestionably changed. The actress may no longer walk the red carpet in striped, strapless little dresses and T-strap heels, but some pieces have remained in her rotation and are probably never going to leave her closet.

Stewart has been mostly constant with her tastes throughout her life, from her teenage years to her early 30s — or, more specifically, from her YA blockbuster era to playing Princess Diana. On and off the red carpet, she continues to sport white T-shirts, and she frequently favors cozy loafers over edgy stilettos.

The fact that Stewart has been working with the same stylist, Tara Swennen, for several decades could be a contributing factor in all of this, Instyle reported. "After 17 years, I know her likes and her dislikes," Swennen told the publication over the phone, but also adds that the stylist does enjoy pushing the Twilight actress to try something new. "One of the greatest things about her is that she is very willing to be a chameleon," the stylist added.

Even so, Stewart has evolved a distinct personal style as she has aged, and, in Swennen's opinion, the two have the whole thing down to a science. "After a couple decades working together, I know what's going to work and what's not going to work."

