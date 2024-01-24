Hecker Confronts Matt Gaetz at Pro-Trump Rally, Accusing Him of Having a 'Bag of Underage Girls'

While speaking at an event supporting former president Donald Trump, Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz was heckled by a guy for supposedly dating underage girls.

Gaetz handled questions from the Manchester, New Hampshire audience with ease until one awkwardly interrupted him when he was discussing young voters. The man was sporting a Trump hat but shocked everyone with the question he asked, heckling Gaetz while he was making a speech to younger voters. “What’s the youngest school girl you’ve been with?” the heckler in disguise wanted to know, also adding if Gaetz had been on the Lolitajet, which is what the internet has dubbed Jeffrey Epstein's plane, per Raw Story.

With boosted cries of "USA! USA!" the crowd pushed the heckler off of the hall as Gaetz ignored the man's questions and carried on with his speech.

Gaetz was heckled in Keene just a few hours after being challenged by the heckler in Manchester. This time, a man with a backpack and a MAGA hat came up to take his picture and said he had a "bag of underage girls" with him. Then he opened his luggage and took out a blow-up doll. With his blow-up doll in hand, the heckler was led away, and Gaetz continued to snap photos as if nothing had occurred.

“What's the youngest schoolgirl you've ever been with?"



Matt Gaetz got heckled while speaking at Trump's New Hampshire campaign headquarters. pic.twitter.com/ppmawRQBMI — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 22, 2024

The accusation-filled gift appears to be a part of a growing pattern for Gaetz, a MAGA Trump supporter himself, who faces serious allegations of sexual misconduct, per The New Republic. The harsh charges against Gaetz are the result of an investigation by the Department of Justice into sex trafficking. Gaetz's acquaintance Joel Greenberg, a former Seminole County tax collector, was accused of paying a teenage girl to have sex with him and other men.

Gaetz was the subject of the investigation, and according to Greenberg, he was paid to have sex with a minor in his network in 2017. Eight months after Greenberg advised Gaetz to "steer clear" of the girl, the legislator instructed the taxman to "hit up" the girl by Venmoing Greenberg $900 in successive installments. She was barely eighteen at the time, and Gaetz was thirty-six.

Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz was presented with an award, but a clever troll gave him the award saying that it was for his use of Venmo for allegedly having sex with underage girls. Gaetz was humiliated and quickly left the stage after. pic.twitter.com/8MYvis5B6f — Bitch Pudding (@BitchPudding13) December 13, 2023

Afterward, Greenberg was found guilty of trafficking in minor girls for sex. The DOJ investigation, however, resulted in Gaetz not being officially charged. Since then, though, the House Ethics Committee has opened an inquiry into Gaetz, looking into claims of the Floridian's illicit drug usage, other wrongdoings, and sexual misbehavior.

Gaetz received a facetious trophy during a live broadcast of the Strongsville Republican Party's Christmas party, which mockingly praised him for his purported commitment to using Venmo to pay for sex with minors. “Congratulations for your dedication to using Venmo to allegedly pay underage girls to have sex with you,” the presenter said. “Oh come on man, you’re so full of it,” Gaetz retorted.

