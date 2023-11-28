If an insider's account is to be believed, Jenna Bush is still not taking complete responsibility for her 2001 arrest, reported Radar Online. It was when she got caught red-handed, drinking underage and using a fake ID at a restaurant. However, she pointed fingers at the waitress on duty. According to her, the server had a personal grudge against her father—George W. Bush, the then-President of the United States—and that's why the cops got the call.

Jenna found herself in the headlines at the age of 20 while pursuing higher education at the University of Texas at Austin. Her sister, Barbara Bush, a student at Yale University, was paying a visit when they got caught red-handed attempting to buy alcohol at Chuy's, a well-known chain restaurant serving up Mexican cuisine. As she recalled on Today With Hoda & Jenna, "My sister) Barbara and I ... were like 19 and a half, maybe 20, close enough but not allowed (to drink)."

So, when Jenna tried to use a sorority sister's ID card to buy some drinks, the server confiscated it and contacted the authorities. Jenna also spoke about the aftermath of the incident, saying, “Well, I didn’t actually go to jail, I just was arrested. I wasn’t even arrested. I was never detained. I just got a minor in possession of alcohol when I was 20 years old." Also, this whole ordeal occurred right after her father stepped into the White House.

However, it seems as though Jenna still, to some extent, thinks her father was culpable for the incident. The family friend said, "Jenna got caught doing something a million other college kids do. But it's something you write off and take responsibility for." The source further stated, "To this day she blames her arrest on being the daughter of the president shows she's still got some growing up to do."

But back in 2022, Jenna called it a 'dumb move' on her part and expressed her gratitude for her parents handling the incident well. She said, "When I called my dad to say, 'I'm really sorry' ... he said, 'No, I'm sorry.' We did embarrass (our parents), but they never would say that. He said, 'I'm sorry, I told you (that) you can be normal, and you can't. You can't order margaritas.'" She added, "We embarrassed them, although they never said it, on the world stage."

Meanwhile, earlier in an interview, Jenna also shared a moment from her 20s when she and her sister had a conversation with their dad about his journey towards sobriety. "He talked about himself, saying that when he was drinking, he didn’t like the person he was becoming. He said that over-drinking ran in our family, and was something that Barbara and I needed to watch out for," Jenna added. She also called it a 'brave and responsible' conversation.

