“He Thinks 5 Retweets is a Conspiracy” – Trump Jr. Blames X Algorithm, Gets Roasted for Rant

Donald Trump Jr. found himself on the trends list after a reporter straight-up questioned him on his alleged X conspiracy. During an interview with CNBC reporter Sara Eisen, Donald Trump Jr. talked about Elon Musk, calling him “one of the great minds of civilization. Certainly, of the last century.”

Trump Jr. mentioned during the interview that he met X CEO, Elon Musk, through his father’s reelection campaign and went on to share his conspiracy theory about X, previously known as Twitter.

DON JR: I was one of the early people calling out Twitter 1.0. Yesterday I was getting 5,000 RTs a post. Today I got 5. Something changed. I do my own social media. EISEN: Maybe it was a bad post DON JR: I can tell when it’s a bad post. Sometimes I hit that send button, I know… pic.twitter.com/sJvhdPEEW3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2025

Trump Jr. claimed during the interaction that he was among the first people to call out “Twitter 1.0” for suppressing conservative content on the popular social media platform. “And [people] were like ‘How do you know it’s manipulating the algorithm?” he said.

Recalling the time his posts only garnered around 5 retweets, Trump Jr. complained, “Because yesterday, I was getting 5,000 retweets a post. Today, I got 5. Single-digit. 5. Something changed.”

To this, the CNBC host responded, “Maybe it was a bad post?” Trump Jr. claimed that he knows when his posts are a hit and fired back, saying, “I can tell when it’s a bad post. Sometimes I hit that send button, I know it’s a banger.”

Needless to say, the clip went viral and Donald Trump Jr. was trolled for complaining about the lack of retweets. “Imagine being such a snowflake that you complain about low engagement on your tweets,” an X user wrote.

Another user left a comment that read, “That exchange was pure comedy — Don Jr. venting about engagement, Eisen throwing shade, and Don doubling down with confidence. ‘I know it’s a banger’ might be the most unfiltered line of the interview.”

“The man who knows a banger when he sees one… also he thinks 5 retweets is a conspiracy,” another netizen wrote jokingly. “I feel the same way as Don Jr. All my tweets are bangers, too,” read another comment on the thread. “Delusional is apparently an inherited trait in that family,” another person commented.

Trump Jr.’s father, Donald Trump, and tech billionaire Elon Musk have been involved in a public feud – their war of words began way back. However, Trump recently referred to that fallout phase as a “stupid moment in his life (Elon Musk’s life).”

“[Elon’s] a nice guy. He’s a very capable guy. I like Elon, I’ve always liked him.” Referring to their rift, Trump said, “He had a bad spell, he had a bad period. He had a bad moment. It was a stupid moment in his life, very stupid. I’m sure he’d tell you that. But I like Elon, and I suspect I always will.”

Trump on Elon Musk: “He had a bad spell. He had a bad period. He had a bad moment. It was a stupid moment in his life. Very stupid. But I like Elon and I suspect I’ll always like him.” pic.twitter.com/LrNn52U2mk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2025

A quick refresher, in case one is needed, Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s rift began when the tech billionaire was heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), where he had fired a large number of federal employees, and he even slashed budgets of multiple departments, all while citing cost-cutting reasons. Trump’s introduction of Big Beautiful Bill was met with absolute disregard on Elon’s part, causing friction between the two.

Elon Musk had Trump’s backing throughout his tenure. However, the Trump administration decided that Musk’s association was not required, which led to a fallout between the two.

What followed was a bombshell claim on Elon Musk’s part that broke the Internet. The Tesla CEO claimed that Trump “is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.” Elon Musk later deleted that X post. After his big fight with ex-best bud Donald Trump, Musk even went on to start a new political party, announcing it on Independence Day.