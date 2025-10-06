Eric Trump recently opened up about his younger brother Barron Trump’s ambitions and how they’ve shifted over the years, partly because of his height. Speaking on the PBD Podcast over the weekend, Eric revealed that Barron once dreamed of playing professional soccer. But as he grew taller, those dreams seemed to be unachievable.

“He loved soccer until he realized that there’s never been a 6ft9 soccer player ever,” he said, explaining how Barron’s staggering growth affected his goals. At just 19 years old, the youngest Trump son stands at an astonishing 6 feet 9 inches, making him the tallest member of the Trump family by far.

Even President Donald Trump weighed in on his youngest son’s athletic struggles. “He’s a good soccer player too, he’s a little tall for soccer but that’s okay,” Donald remarked.

He added that while soccer may no longer be the right fit, basketball could have been another option, though it came with its own challenges. “He might have loved basketball until he realized he still couldn’t jump, right?” he joked.

Donald once admitted that he had tried to nudge Barron Trump toward basketball instead of soccer. “I said you’re gonna be a basketball player,” he recalled. “He said, well, ‘I like soccer, Dad,’ actually. I thought… at your height, I like basketball better, but you can’t talk them into everything.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Trump (@teamtrump)

Now, it seems Barron may be steering away from sports altogether. Eric believes his younger brother might ultimately choose a different path mostly following the family’s footsteps. “I don’t know. I think he’ll use his brains,” he said, hinting that Barron Trump’s real strengths might lie in business rather than athletics.

Interestingly, that prediction already appears to be coming true. The youngest Trump son, who is reportedly in his second year at New York University’s Stern School of Business, is already making major financial moves.

Despite keeping a relatively low public profile, something his mother, Melania, has long encouraged, Barron has quietly built an impressive fortune for himself.

According to several reports, Barron’s net worth is estimated at around $150 million. He has reportedly made a name for himself in the cryptocurrency market, an area he entered well before his famous father.

Barron is even credited with helping inspire the family’s digital finance venture, World Liberty Financial, which officially launched in September.

Donald proudly admitted that his tech-savvy teenage son played a big role in introducing the family to the concept of crypto wallets. “He’s got four wallets or something, and I’m saying, ‘What is a wallet?’” Donald joked during the company’s launch event, recalling his initial confusion over Barron’s interest in digital assets.

Barron’s crypto ventures have reportedly paid off handsomely, with reports suggesting he has earned roughly $80 million from token sales. In addition, he reportedly holds about 2.3 billion locked tokens, which could be worth another $525 million once they become tradeable, assuming their value holds.