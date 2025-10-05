“God, I Can’t…” Eric Trump Shares Surprising Comment About Brother Barron’s Dating Life

Much like their father, Donald Trump, both Eric Trump and Barron Trump have carried on the ‘ladies’ man’ reputation associated with the family. While the elder sibling is now married, Barron appears ready to pursue his own romantic life. So much so that he’s now received a rather racy piece of advice for relationships from none other than Eric himself.

For the record, Barron Trump is currently studying at New York University for a business curriculum, just like his father. Despite his paternal lineage, the young lad is often observed to be somewhat off the radar, with a humble nature and a love for sports.

Amid much curiosity about the youngest child of Donald Trump, it was recently Eric Trump, Barron’s half-brother, who made an interesting revelation about the 19-year-old’s love life. Speaking on the PBD podcast on Saturday, Eric was asked about whether he gave any advice to his younger brother when it came to the latter’s romantic life, to which he immediately said, “Oh, god. You don’t want to know the dating advice that I gave Barron.”

Thereafter, the American businessman went on to confirm the public perception about his brother’s humble personality and mentioned, “By the way, first of all, I love the kid, and he’s an amazing guy. He’s above his years, and he’s a great friend and also loves the cryptocurrency stuff.”

For the uninitiated, news about Barron Trump’s love life blew out of proportion the moment the college student hosted a romantic evening at Trump Tower, which also included him ordering a complete shutdown of an entire floor of the building, just for security reasons concerning his date. Naturally, this recent piece of news had raised even more curiosity, and Eric was asked about it during his appearance on the podcast.

Eric Trump responded, “God, I can’t tell. I’m going to get myself in so much trouble. So honestly, you know, shutting down a floor of Trump Tower is like PG-13 versus where my mind would have been at, you know, at his age in terms of the dating scene.” While he acknowledged that Barron’s date night was far tamer than what he might have done at that age, Eric admitted his brother was far more mature, despite witnessing the nasty side of politics and fame that came with their father, Donald Trump.

Eric added, “His head’s clearly on his shoulders, and he’s a good man. I’m proud of him. It wasn’t an easy fight for him either. I mean, you know, you’re in the most delicate years of your life. You know, watching the wars against your father. I mean, I was partaking in those wars, but it was a little bit different, right? We had the backbone to do it, but Barron was watching a lot of nastiness from the sideline, where he couldn’t really effect change. And believe me, that’s difficult.”

Despite his elusive presence in the public eye, tidbits about the kind of man Barron Trump is growing up to be have frequently seeped into the media, including several secret revelations by his schoolmates and even one former high school girlfriend. In short, despite his tall and imposing stature, Barron is said to be polite, down-to-earth, and well-liked among peers.