“My Fear Came True” – Melania Trump Opens Up About Terrifying Moment Involving Son Barron

The First Lady, Melania Trump, reflected on a deeply personal moment when one of her worst fears ‘came true’ after her son Barron, then just 14, tested positive for COVID-19. She recalled how her youngest child, who was only 10 when they first moved into the White House, fell ill during the pandemic, not long after settling into his new life.

She said, “My fear came true when he was tested again, and it came up positive.” Mrs Trump further stated, “Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms.” Besides, she also reflected on the fact that since they came through the illness together, it helped bring them closer as a family. She told reporters, “In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative.”

At present, Barron Trump is 19, and has spent a significant amount of time in the public eye. Some of the examples include his appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show as a baby, joining Donald Trump on high-profile trips, and the list goes on, and by all these, he has become a familiar face among eminent personalities despite the fact that his parents did a lot to protect his privacy.

When Donald Trump won the 2016 election, Melania remained in New York with Barron so he could finish the school year, before the two joined the President in Washington in June 2017. People are aware of the fact that among the top priorities of Melania Trump comes the youngest of the Trumps and not to mention that he is her only child, born a year after her 2005 marriage to Donald Trump.

Despite the family’s strong bond, speculation continues to swirl about rising tensions in Donald and Melania Trump’s marriage. Omarosa Manigault Newman, the former Trump aide, earlier claimed that Melania was “counting the seconds” until she could divorce the President. “If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he’s in office, he would find a way to punish her,” Newman said.

Bruce Durham, an infamous Body language expert ,is of the view that Melania might be ready to step into a new chapter. “For me — the photos (recent events as well) show Melania is finding herself again and is maybe, just maybe, finally ready to do something for her,” he told reporters. “Donald is so focused on him, the task, the crowd in front, the cameras, that maybe soon he will turn around and notice that puppy has ran off for fun elsewhere as that leash isn’t as tight as it once was.”

Durham also noted that even from early in their relationship, Trump always positioned himself at the forefront. “It is always about him taking the main part in the play and all eyes being on him,” he explained, adding that Melania’s stance often projects confidence and quiet defiance.

As for Barron, Durham expressed sympathy for the teen’s situation. “It must be hard for any young adult to be in that position,” he said. “With Donald being so focused on himself, maybe he hasn’t got time for others — including helping his son with his confidence levels in front of the cameras.”