“He Looks Feeble”: Netizens Notice Trump Struggling to Walk in a Straight Line After Deboarding Marine One

The concerns surrounding Donald Trump‘s health never cease to exist. This time, a video of him limping has gone viral on social media, resurfacing the talks about whether the POTUS is in good health. The clips captured him on the red carpet at a Swiss air base. He was spotted walking awkwardly towards the tarmac as he struggled to keep his balance. Some critics said he appeared to be visibly limping.

A similar video captured him from the side as he struggled to walk in a straight line while approaching his high-tech armored vehicle known as the Beast. He took a few steps towards the edge and then walked back to the center, all while seemingly limping.

Critics were quick to call him out on social media. One X user commented, “He looks feeble these days, and he’s behaving in increasingly alarming ways. He seems to be more and more delusional, and instead of even pretending to make Americans’ lives better, he’s out there babbling about how his feelings are hurt because he didn’t get a Peace Prize and he’s gonna make people pay. How are people still okay with this guy?”

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump has just ARRIVED in Davos, stepping off Marine One and headed to the World Economic Forum They rolled out the red carpet for him 47 never slows down. AMERICA FIRST is going to be on full display today! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QIx4EM2S7o — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 21, 2026

Another wrote, “He needs strength training in his legs and upper body. He’s walking favoring his left side… muscle imbalance… simple lightweight maneuvers will make everything feel better. Just saying.”

This is not the first time Donald Trump’s health has become a subject of discussion. Ever since his second term began in January 2025, critics and experts alike have pointed out signs that indicate that the POTUS might not be as fit as he claims to be.

He has often been spotted with a bruised hand and swollen ankles over the course of 2025. The White House claimed that he suffers from chronic venous insuffuiciency which caused the swollen ankles. The bruise on his hand has been attributed to his aspirin use and frequent handshakes.

🇺🇸BREAKING: Trump walking on RED CARPET as he arrives in Davos 12 hours after evacuating Air Force One in the dark, Trump arrives in Davos.

The electrical failure forced a plane swap, but he made it in time pic.twitter.com/BOHlAa2R3y — Conflict Alarm (@ConflictAlarm) January 21, 2026

However, it’s not just his physical health; his mental health status has also been questioned. Some say that he is suffering from a cognitive decline, citing his frequent gaffes and many surprising blunders in public.

In addition, the Republican POTUS has also been spotted often forgetting familiar names and faces. Not just that, the 79-year-old has also been reported to doze off in public settings. However, despite all the concerns, the White House insists he is in “excellent physical and cognitive health.”

Even Trump himself claims that he “aced” a cognitive assessment.