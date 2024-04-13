Harry Styles Earns a Whopping £102.5 Million From 'Love on Tour,' Becomes Highest Paid Solo Performer

Harry Styles, 30, embarked on his Love On Tour, promoting his second and third studio albums, Harry's House and Fine Line. The tour spanned a record 173 dates across seven legs worldwide in 22 months, with 89 shows. It ran from 4 September 2021 to 22 July 2023. As per The UK Mirror, Erskine Touring Company LLP, which manages the star's sold-out performances, reported Styles as the highest-earning solo performer in history. The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker made a staggering £67.2 million touring. Following the conclusion of his Love On Tour dates, he received a whopping sum of £1.3 million per week from his company, totaling £102.5 million in earnings last year.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joseph Okpako

In contrast to the £12.5 million, he paid himself from the tour company in 2022, his payday surged by £54.7 million. The Erskine Touring Company paperwork listed, “The member with the largest entitlement to profits, subject to approval by members, will be attributed profits of £67,168,000 in respect of the year (2023) in accordance with the LLP agreement. The members regard H E Styles to be the ultimate controlling party.” Apart from the generous tour revenue, Styles over the years, has accumulated assets worth £128.9 million in three firms registered at Companies House.

The Steal My Girl singer's tour company has further assets worth £37.8 million, including £30.5 million in cash as bank deposits. Styles' independent record company Erskine Records, which retains earnings from his music sales, holds assets worth £74.7 million, of which £39.3 million is cash on hand. After claiming the biggest-selling album and single of 2022 Harry's House and As It Was, Style's income at the company skyrocketed.

Top 8 Music Tour Earnings Chart For 2022



1 Bad Bunny $373M (65 shows)

2 Elton John $334M (84)

3 Ed Sheeran $246M (63)

4 Harry Styles $214M (71)

5 Coldplay $208M (40)

6 The Rolling Stones $179M (20)

7 Red Hot Chili Peppers $176M (31)

8 Def Leppard + Motley Crue $173M (35) pic.twitter.com/pfrahraiLD — Mark Boardman (@markboardmanuk) December 7, 2022

As per Billboard, the former One Direction star finished his Love on Tour on Long Island, New York, on November 28. The tour ended its 42-date run in the United States with $94.7 million in revenue and 719,000 tickets sold in 2021. Styles' second solo UK Number 1 hit, As It Was, from his third album Harry's House, was released in April 2022. The Official Charts Company reports that As It Was officially became the biggest song of 2022 in the UK. The track achieved 180.9 million streams before the end of the year and recorded 65,000 physical and digital sales.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

As per Parade, Styles was paid $2.25 million a show for his 2022 tour. Cosmopolitan reported his first tour as a solo artist after the launch of his debut album made $62 million. Additionally, Billboard reports that One Direction's four global tours between 2012 and 2015 raised $583.4 million, but Love On Tour in comparison, raised more than $600 million alone.