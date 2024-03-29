Signs Meghan Markle Sees Herself as Princess Diana's Successor and Profits from Her Legacy

Meghan Markle's recent announcement of her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, took royal fans by surprise, especially with its homage to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. It's believed that Markle sees herself as Princess Diana's heir and is capitalizing on her legacy, according to insights from royal expert Tom Quinn.

The brand's offerings range from jams and nut butter to tableware to lines and other household goods. Reports also reveal that Markle intends to launch a cosmetics line under the new company, with plans to expand globally into pet care, home fragrances, and haircare. Although an official launch date is yet to be announced, fans eagerly await the debut of American Riviera Orchard as a teaser video showcasing Markle and Prince Harry's lavish mansion in Montecito, California, launched recently. In the 16-second video, Markle is seen arranging white roses and baking in the kitchen. The former Suits star is predicted to bring in more than six figures in sales in the first week, but because her new business was unveiled on a significant occasion, a royal expert thinks Markle is using her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's legacy to support the brand's debut.

Author and royal expert, Tom Quinn, exclusively told the Mirror, "It’s really significant that Meghan's new American Riviera Orchard brand was launched on the same date as the Diana award– Meghan has always seen herself as Diane’s heir. She sees herself as suffering because of the media, just as she feels Diana suffered, but on this side of the pond at least, there will be a huge amount of criticism that she is just trying to cash in on Diana’s legacy." Hinting that there is growing skepticism at Kensington Palace over Markle's venture, Quinn stated that the former actress 'just [does] not understand' why it might not be appropriate to profit from her "connections."

Markle launched her new venture on the same day as Prince William and Harry were scheduled to deliver tributes to their mother at the Diana Award ceremony. In a brief address to commemorate the charity's 25th anniversary, William said, that his mother planted in him the belief that "everyone has the potential to give something back, that everyone in need deserves a supporting hand in life."

On the other hand, Harry, after waiting for William to leave the ceremony, conducted a video conference with twenty Legacy Award winners from throughout the globe. "Thank you for doing everything that you do, my mum would be incredibly proud of all of the work that you’ve done, I'm incredibly proud," the 39-year-old exclaimed. "I’m sorry I can’t be there. I wish I could be there with you guys," as reported by the Daily Record.