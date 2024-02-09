Hailey Bieber "Secretly Worrying" After Throwing Brutal Shade at Justin Bieber Amid Split Rumors

Are Hailey and Justin Bieber on the verge of a breakup? It seems the young couple is facing issues behind the scenes, and the model is hinting at it with her cryptic posts on social media. The 27-year-old previously shaded her husband with a post on her Instagram account, and now she is "secretly worrying."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Raymond Hall

Firstly, the Rhode founder brutally shaded Bieber by posting a screenshot message on her Instagram Story that read, "He is inconsequential to my existence." This immediately drew fans' attention, speculating a possible trouble in paradise. An Instagram fan, @onetrueseven7777777, asked, "Is she saying Justin is inconsequential to her life???"

A second fan, @amandz87, defended, "It's from the Real Housewives of Potomac. Calm down." This was followed by another cryptic post which the model shared from X, formerly Twitter, that read, "No worries either way' when I'm actually worrying both ways plus a secret third way." The beauty mogul captioned, "Wow, I feel very seen," per The Sun.

The alarm bells to their relationship began ringing when Hailey spent her New Year's Eve away from Bieber. The model shared a carousel of her tropical getaway with her friend Kendall Jenner on her Instagram account sans her husband and her wedding ring, which added fuel to the fire. And fans went haywire with their comments under her post.

A fan, @kawehiii_, asked, "Where's Justin??? A second fan, @girl_rich11, echoed, "It's over with Justin?" Meanwhile, a third, @aleksanderbagaslov, accused, "You used Justin, stalked him, and married him at his most low and vulnerable time. You should've told him to heal first; he needs to heal, but your and your dad's plan worked!"

The fan continued with the rant, "You got the man, but how miserable he looks, he knows he made a mistake. Stop dragging him everywhere and call [the] paparazzi. He hates public attention. Don't you want him to heal and be happy?"

Meanwhile, the Canadian singer was spotted without his wedding ring during his 29th birthday bash on March 5, 2023. Although his wife was present at the carnival-themed party, something was off, which was apparent and left fans wondering about the condition of their marriage.

A source close to the couple confirmed their relationship has been going through a rough patch, including trust issues. An insider said, "They got married very young and didn't know what they were getting into, and it's been up and down ever since." The baggage of past relationship drama with Selena Gomez still seems to exist between the couple.

The couple, who dated on-again-off-again from 2010 to 2018, disturbs Hailey to date. "Hailey's always been insecure over Justin and Selena," the source continued. "People saw them as this perfect couple, which is far from the truth, but Selena is so likable," per Radar Online. The Yummy singer confessed, "I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems, and it didn't," referencing his "emotional breakdown" after saying, "I Do."

Another source added, "It's left Hailey feeling hopeless at times." Although their families are hopeful they'd push through the trying times, the insider noted, "They have a lot of growing up to do. It's been a painful metamorphosis for them."