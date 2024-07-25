Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Public Criticism of Marriage to Justin Bieber: “Made Me Feel So Bad”

Popular celebrity couple Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber are constantly followed by the media. Their professional as well as personal lives make a lot of headlines. Lately, fans have also been very attentive as they try to analyze any signs of trouble in their marriage. However, in an interview with W Magazine, Hailey directly went to clarify the rumors about her relationship with Justin, stating that while she is not a stranger to the spotlight, it's not always easy to deal with public pressure.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Raymond Hall

Discussing the rumors about their marriage, she said, “People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. ‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy.” She admitted that although she tried to ignore the criticism, it hasn’t reduced the pain she felt. Hailey added, “I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less.”

“I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less”. pic.twitter.com/Ugaz2kKY37 — BieberRoots (@BieberRoots_PT) July 23, 2024

Moving ahead, Hailey confessed that their pregnancy announcement was partly intended to stop the rumors. She said, “I probably could have hid it until the end. But I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life,” as reported by E! News. Talking about Justin, she added, “I love this human so much. I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.”

Meanwhile, back in 2022, during her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Hailey addressed another rumor of being the one who destroyed Justin and Selena Gomez's relationship: “I understand how it looked from the outside and there’s a lot of perception there, but that was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door." She added, “They were not in a relationship at that time but of course, there’s a very long history there.”

"You know there's one big fat narrative that goes around that's like ´Justin is not nice to her and he mistreats her' and i'm just like it's so far from the truth and it's the complete utter opposite like I am really lucky to say I'm with someone who's extremely respectful of me" pic.twitter.com/QskZyfS3Je — Justin Bieber News (@jbiebertraacker) September 17, 2021

Hailey also spoke about this during an interview last year. She claimed, “I don’t think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez. This is not about this pitting between two women ― it’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted, and perpetuated narratives that can be really dangerous.” Earlier in 2021, Hailey discussed her marriage to Justin on the podcast 4D with Demi Lovato. She shared that she’s happy with being addressed as 'Justin's wife' rather than her name, as Harper's Bazaar reported. "I really am lucky to say I'm with someone who is extremely respectful of me," she said.